Moment a herd of cheeky deer make themselves at home in an East London garden

A herd of deer has been spotted making themselves at home in an East London neighborhood and taking the time to relax in someone’s garden.

Footage shared online shows the moment passerby Danny Jackson spotted the intruders over the weekend nibbling on an unsuspecting person’s grass and meticulously tended rose bushes in Harold Hill, Havering.

He filmed the herd in the garden on Saturday morning enjoying the sun.

Mr Jackson, a wedding photographer, said he thought the heat wave had dried up their usual grazing areas and they were venturing into the estate for something to eat

The footage shows the five male deer trimming the bushes and grass and eating breakfast together.

Mr. Jackson walks quite close to the herd that sees him but pays no attention to him.

He can be heard saying, ‘What a day to be without my camera. Luckily I have a phone.

“There are five men here. They probably ate every rose in this lady’s front yard.

‘It’s quite early. It’s eight o’clock in the morning. Not many people around so I guess this is the time of day they do this. [Maybe] they go all the way. I’ve seen quite a few people walking around and they’re completely ignoring them, so I suspect this happens a lot.”

Another bizarre image from the footage shows the deer standing in someone’s driveway.

Together they walk between gardens through an opening in the fence.

Mr Jackson, a wedding photographer, was delivering photos to a client when he saw the unusual guests.

“I was delivering some photos to a customer in Harold Hill when I saw the deer,” said Mr. Jackson of Canvey Island.

“There’s a forest nearby, but I’ve never seen them this far up the estate.”

‘I followed them for a while as they traveled from garden to garden. At one point they came to a garden with several rose bushes and ate all the roses.

“They seemed unimpressed with me as they walked, occasionally jumping over the small wall separating the properties.

“They reminded me of a group of rebellious teenagers who did nothing.”

The Royal Horticultural Society has previously said that prize roses are a particular target for hungry deer, along with geraniums and camellias.

Gardeners looking to protect their handicrafts may be advised to replace these flowers with daphnes, buddleias and globe thistles, which are less popular and much less likely to be eaten.