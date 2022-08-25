Moment a giant panda gives birth through artificial insemination to twins at a China breeding center

The moment a giant panda gives birth to twins through artificial insemination at a breeding center in China has been captured on film and sparks hopes that the country’s unofficial mascot will thrive after population loss from climate change and habitat destruction.

They were born by artificial insemination, which is a popular method among breeding centers because pandas are typically unmotivated to reproduce.

The male and female cubs weighed 16.2 and 5.3 ounces at birth and are said to be doing well as they spend time with their mother and adjust to their new environment.

The mother, named Quin Quin, is seen holding one of the cubs crawling down her left arm and shortly after, the second joins them.

The pair, a male and a female, are pink, nearly hairless and blind – they don’t open their eyes until they are at least six weeks old.

Two giant pandas, a male and a female, were born on Tuesday at a breeding center in China

Qin Qin was also born in the center and gave birth to a twin female earlier in 2020.

China started breeding pandas in 1955, but it wasn’t until September 9, 1963, that Ming Ming, the first captive-bred giant panda, was born at the Beijing Zoo.

And these efforts have since paid off, as many of those born in captivity have been released into the wild.

The wild panda population has gradually grown to an estimated 1,800.

About 500 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority in the mountainous, densely forested province of Sichuan.

In 2021, Chinese officials proudly announced the removal of giant pandas from the endangered species list after the number of wild animals increased.

Pandas were first listed as “endangered” in 1990, but more than 30 years of conservation have increased their numbers.

Beijing has attributed its success to efforts to increase their habitat by replanting and repopulating bamboo forests.

Bamboo makes up almost a panda’s entire diet, requiring an adult to consume up to 45 pounds of bamboo stems each day.

Breeding programs within zoos — with offspring used to replenish wild populations — have also contributed to population growth.

Pandas are one of the world’s best-known conservation symbols and also serve as the national animal of China, where they are loved by most Chinese.

The panda was chosen as the WWF’s logo in 1961, with the design created by the organization’s founder, Sir Peter Scott, due to the animal’s public appeal.

However, they are far from the world’s most endangered animals, with many other known species classified among them.

The species “red list” classifies all living things — both plants and animals — into seven categories, ranging from “least concern” to “extinct.”

Where a species is on the list depends on how many still live in the wild, whether the population is increasing or decreasing, the range and habitat.

“Endangered” – where pandas used to be on the list – is the fourth lowest category, one stage above “critically endangered,” which includes western lowland gorillas and orangutans.

To qualify as “critically endangered,” according to scientists, a species will have fewer than 250 individuals in the wild, a maximum range of less than 40 square miles, or a 50 percent chance of becoming extinct within 10 years.