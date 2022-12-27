Moment a ‘drunk’ Indianapolis woman drives down a frozen CANAL, her car crashing into the ice

An Indiana woman went viral after she drove drunk on Christmas night through a frozen canal, eventually breaking through the ice and crashing into the water.

Biankia Gleason, 33, was driving just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis when she drove her car onto the canal in downtown.

Gleason told authorities that she had followed the advice of her GPS, which led her to the Saint Clair Street canal.

He went down an embankment, through a park, and into a canal running north before coming to a dead end and attempting to turn around.

After turning around, the vehicle broke through the ice as it reached New York Street.

Some people were nearby and helped Gleason out of the car. Time passed until the police arrived at a hotel lobby.

Indianapolis firefighters finally found the car without Gleason at 11:02 p.m. and confirmed that no one was in the vehicle.

Divers from the local fire department had to be called to remove the car from the canal. WTHR said.

Mason Brauchla, who filmed the now-viral clip, claims he was taking out the trash when he noticed Gleason.

He initially tweeted: ‘Person just crashed his car into water in the Indianapolis canal. He drove all the way to the north end of the channel over the ice, turned around, and entered open water.

Brauchla said later FOX59: ‘I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. He couldn’t believe that the first one off the ice was supporting his car for so long.

‘They were probably going 30 miles an hour at least. He was shocked.

some in Twitter noted that Gleason’s adventure was similar to an episode of The Office where Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) follows his GPS into a lake.

Tire tracks were still visible in the canal ice when reporters returned to the scene the next morning.

temperatures was reported about 10 degrees below zero on Christmas day in the city.

Gleason was briefly taken to a hospital after the crash and has since been arrested for drunk driving, according to police reports.

She was released on bail shortly thereafter.