Moment a clueless golf ‘fan’ picks up Nelly Korda’s ball and carries it away at Evian tournament

A spectator at the Amundi Evian Championship LPGA event in France has committed one of golf’s greatest sins, picking up a player’s ball and moving it in scenes that give diehard fans nightmares.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Nelly Korda shoved a ball into the trees on the final round of the event, which was hard enough for the American.

But what happened next was really shocking.

An unwitting woman in a big floppy hat and even bigger sunglasses walked right up to the ball and scooped it up as if it were some kind of trophy.

A marshal then marched to her and angrily ordered her to take it back to where she found it.

“Oh, it’s not a souvenir, it’s not a souvenir. She’s in big trouble now,” commentator Grant Boone said.

The woman picks up the ball and is quickly instructed to return it by a tournament official

Many golf fans were quick to call her actions “stupid” and label her as “idiotic.”

“When the announcers say they are expert fans at Evian, I think I have to question that. Do you think you’d see someone who wasn’t a kid do that at the Open Championship?’ tweeted a golf fan.

“If you think the instinct is to pick up a ball in a sport, please stay home,” wrote another.

However, many other fans could see the funny side of her actions.

‘The word ‘fan’ probably doesn’t apply. Maybe beginner or naive with the rules of the game?’ wrote a fan.

“However, the fan was such a good sport. Probably thought of giving the ball back to ball people at tennis matches,” wrote another.

There were also suggestions that the woman involved was not there to watch the wave at all.

‘I read that the course borders on a popular walking area. She probably knows nothing about the game. Funny, but not super important,” one fan suggested on Twitter.

The lady was also taken advantage of, but fans also cried out and told them to calm down.

“There is no need to become hostile, for no harm has been done. Teach her. Not as bad as seasoned fans who can’t shut up or baseball fans meddling with the balls,” one fan tweeted.

Korda plays her tee shot on the thirteenth hole during day four of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club

Fortunately for Korda, she was not penalized for the incident, but still finished the hole with a double bogey.

She had finished at the top of the standings the previous day, but the double bogey brought her back to the pack.

She eventually turned a two-under-69 card on the final round for an overall result of -13, four behind the pace of eventual winner Brooke Henderson.

The best of the Aussies was Stephanie Kyriacou, who finished in a tie for 31st at seven-under.