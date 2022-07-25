Moment 11-foot alligator ROARS at Florida cops as they try to wrestle it from homeowner’s property 

Incredible video shows the moment a 10-foot-tall alligator roared at Florida police as they tried to wrest it from a homeowner’s property.

The video, posted to Facebook by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hunter trying to contain the giant alligator as a deputy behind him says, “Oh my God.”

Just then, the alligator lets out a massive roar and twists and rolls several times down a man’s driveway in Rotonda in an apparent attempt to escape his would-be captors.

All of this happened within 3 meters of a house, and the video shows a woman watching the sheriff’s attempt to capture the beast from the safety of a window.

But in the end, the sheriff’s office reports, the officers were able to safely remove the giant alligator and were pictured restraining him.

A terrified homeowner in Rotonda, Florida spotted an alligator hiding under his jeep in his driveway early Tuesday morning

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was filmed by a hunter trying to contain the giant alligator

After the trapper put a bow around the alligator’s neck, he let out a huge roar

The impressive capture happened early in the morning on Tuesday, July 19, after a homeowner discovered the beast hiding under his jeep in his driveway on Oakland Hills Place, the sheriff’s office said.

A certified trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was then called in and the video showed him putting a snare around the alligator’s neck.

At that point, the sheriff’s office said the alligator let out its huge roar and got defensive. News and Observer.

As the trapper struggled to control the alligator, the sheriff’s office said, it pulled out the homeowner’s light pole.

In the end, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office trapper and deputies were able to contain the beast. It is unclear what has happened to the alligator since then

Neighbors have said they have seen alligators in the area before.

Mike Morford told WINK: ‘It sure is scary, that’s why we had a fence installed.’

But Jeffrey Brow said, “As long as people leave them alone, they don’t bother people.”

However, he noted: ‘They get so big that people become far too afraid of them, and where they can pose danger or cause problems.

It remains unclear what has happened to the alligator since then, but the News and Observer reports that trappers who are contracted to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are usually called in to remove “nuisance” alligators, which are believed to pose a threat. shapes for people. pets or property.’

In many cases, adult ‘nuisance’ alligators are euthanized and trappers sell the flesh and skin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates there are 1.3 million alligators in the state, the Miami Herald reports, but the state averages only “eight unprovoked alligator bites a year.”