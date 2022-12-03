Moment $100M F-35 stealth fighter CRASHES into runway after undercarriage collapses

<!–

A $100 million F-35 stealth fighter jet crashed into the runway while being towed in Japan after the front wheel collapsed.

The U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron aircraft made a precautionary landing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 1, 2022, due to possible electrical problems around 2 p.m., according to The Aviator.

After landing on the runway, the crews began to drag the aircraft when the front wheel, which retracts under the cockpit, suddenly collapsed.

The aircraft slowly crashed nose-forward onto the runway, as the pole attached to the towing vehicle dragged on the ground, leaving the aircraft behind.

It appears no one was on the plane when it crashed.

It is unclear how much damage the crash caused and the US Marine Corps is investigating.

Earlier this summer, the Air Force grounded its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component preventing pilots from ejecting safely.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed in a statement to DailyMail.com that it was a temporary withdrawal order, saying the planes are currently being inspected “to address safety concerns.”

“There is a problem with a component used in the ejection system of several US Air Force aircraft,” the spokesman said in July.

The explosive cartridges in the F-35 ejection seats that blow the pilot out of the plane in an emergency had to be inspected.

The Air Force has about 300 F-35s, costing about $78 million each for the latest model.

Air Force F-35s use the Martin-Baker ejection seats. In July, the agency began an inspection process to determine if any of them were affected by the recall.

‘Out of an abundance of caution, [Air Combat Command] ACC units will conduct a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process,” an ACC spokesperson told DailyMail.com in a statement.

“Based on data collected during those inspections, ACC will decide to resume operations,” the statement added.

An Air Force spokesman insisted that: “This is a temporary withdrawal, not a fleet-wide grounding.”

The aircraft returned to service in August.