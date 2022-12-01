Moment $1.8BN destroyer nearly COLLIDES at Major Navy Base in San Diego with $324m Navy Landing Ship

Officials confirmed the ships had gotten too close, but it’s unclear why

Both ships evaded each other for seconds before crashing

Footage showed the moment the 544-foot guided-missile destroyer Momsen and the 610-foot dock-landing ship Harper’s Ferry approached each other

Dramatic video footage shows two U.S. Navy warships nearly colliding in San Diego Bay early Tuesday morning.

The $1.8 billion Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Momsen is seen on a head-on collision course with the $324 million harbourship Harper’s Ferry.

But at the very last moment the Momsen made a sharp left turn – port – to avoid collision.

Harper’s Ferry left Point Loma Naval Base as the Momsen entered it.

“Both ships have been brought to safety,” Lieutenant Samuel Boyle told The San Diego Tribune. “There were no injuries or damage to the ship as a result of those maneuvers.”

The Momsen’s home port is Everett, Washington – while Harper’s Ferry docks in San Diego.

An investigation is currently underway by the Navy.

International inland navigation rules prescribe that vessels approaching each other must keep to the right and pass each other on the left.

While officials confirmed that the two ships were getting too close to each other, no further information was released.

It comes after the USS Bonhomme Richard was destroyed by fire in July 2020.

About two hours after the fire started, an explosion of unknown origin shook the ship.

The fire covered the 844-foot naval vessel for about five days before it could be safely extinguished as the fire moved away from the warship’s fuel tanks.

Failure to extinguish or contain the fire meant that temperatures rose to 1200 F in some areas, melting parts of the ship into molten metal that spilled into other parts of the ship.

At the time, the estimated replacement cost for the $1.2 billion ship was about $4 billion. It was determined to be too expensive to repair.

Of the 115 sailors on board, nearly 60 were treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

A fire aboard the docked USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020 injured approximately 57 people

The fire lasted for four days until the fire cleared the battleship’s fuel tank

Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, pictured, was charged with starting the fire but was later found not guilty

Sailor Recuit Ryan Mays, 21, who was on the ship at the time of the fire, was arrested last year and charged with arson.

Witnesses told investigators at the time that Mays was seen below deck with two buckets on the day of the fire and muttered that he “hated” the Navy.

The prosecution’s first argument against Mays, who was 19 at the time, is that Mays acted out of revenge for his failure to become a Navy SEAL.

Mays was later found not guilty of arson in September.

Captain Derek Butler ruled that the prosecution against Mays did not provide enough hard evidence to link Mays to the arson attack.

Mays’ defense added new information to the trial that showed the Navy had another suspect they were investigating earlier. The investigation was subsequently dropped after the sailor was removed from service.