Mom who plunged to her death with baby in her arms had searched for ‘easy suicide’ on her phone

The friend of the California woman who collapsed to her death while holding her two-year-old son in her arms said her murder-suicide was “very deliberate and very planned.”

Christopher Browning said his girlfriend, Raquel Wilkins, 40, became increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to her death, even scouring the Internet for “easy suicide” and “suicide drugs.”

He claimed that on the day of her suicide, Wilkins spoke twice about how much height it would take for a fall to be fatal.

Browning said he knew Wilkins and their two-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, was dead the moment she jumped from the third floor of Petco Park – the baseball stadium that is home to the San Diego Padres.

Four months after their deaths in September 2021, the San Diego Police Department ruled the case a homicide-suicide ‘a thorough and extensive investigation.’

Wilkins’ family disputed the claim that she committed suicide, but Browning has now confirmed that she struggled with her mental health before her death.

Browning, who first spoke out more than 10 months after his girlfriend and son died, said it was time he came to terms with the fact that their deaths were a murder-suicide.

“To honor Denzel and her, you really have to be honest,” he said The San Diego Union Tribune. “And to grieve in a healthy way, you have to respect the truth.”

He said Wilkins struggled with mental health issues and had drifted “more and more from reality” before her “highly intentional, very planned” death.

Police records obtained by the newspaper revealed that the day before her suicide, Wilkins was using her phone to investigate suicide methods.

The mother and son crashed from the third floor of the baseball stadium at 4:11 p.m. on September 25 last year

Browning, who was a few steps away when Wilkins and Browning-Wilkins fell over the railing, initially told police he wasn’t sure if she jumped, but revealed her behavior in the days and weeks before indicated suicide.

He told authorities that she had seemed happy on the day of the baseball game.

However, police allege that the couple got into an argument the night before, with her allegedly whispering to Browning, “Why don’t you just kill us both?”

Researchers claim ‘both’ referenced for herself and her son.

Browning disputes the claim that he argued with his girlfriend and told officials Wilkins had spent the evening crying, but they did not fight.

Four days after his initial interview, Browning told police he believed the dive was intentional, citing how Wilkins has asked about the distance required for fatal falls.

He said she asked a similar question when they reached the top of the pedestrian ramp at section 320 of the stadium after looking over the edge.

Browning also claimed she asked the family to take a photo together about ten minutes before her death, which he said was “unusual” for them.

Her family members told investigators at the time of the incident that they were concerned about Wilkins’ mental health and feared she was having a breakdown as a result of recent behavior that ‘sketch’ and ‘out’.

Wilkins’ autopsy report also stated that she had been before diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Browning told police he thought Wilkins was having a “character breakdown” at the time of her death. He said that during the last six months of her life “things got very unstable.” San Diego Police Respond to the Scene

“I think she had a character breakdown. Things got very unstable,” Browning said of Wilkins’ last six months alive. “Raquel got sicker and couldn’t get the help she needed.”

He said the visit to Petco Park was supposed to be a fun family outing, but Wilkins suddenly “paniced” as they sat in the elevator and ran away.

They then chose the escalator instead, dragging their son’s stroller. The family looked at the ‘beautiful view’ at their ward, had their picture taken together and then got snacks.

Wilkins and the toddler fell just minutes later.

“It was so fast, so fast,” Browning said. “I looked over and she was sitting on the couch and it was literally a split second later. Both passed. It was very quiet. I was in complete shock.’

“I loved her core,” he added. ‘When people have a mental illness, something takes over their core.’

Browning, who was mourning his three-year-old son, noted that he was “beautiful and happy and making the most of life.”

“I’m grateful for the years I’ve had with him and I’m sure I’ll see him again,” he said.

A view from the ledge where Wilkins and her son fell three stories

In addition to her immediate family, others involved in Wilkins’ life said she suffered from mental health issues before her death. Researchers are shown at the site of her fall

In addition to her immediate family, others involved in Wilkins’ life said she suffered from mental health issues before her death.

Wilkins was reportedly dating Browning and another man, identified in the documents as her ex-boyfriend.

The ex also spoke to police after her death, claiming that Wilkins unexpectedly shared her GPS location with him that day.

She sent him her location around 3 p.m. and placed her in the baseball stadium, less than an hour before her death.

He told police when he heard the news that a woman and child had jumped out of the sports complex “he knew it was her.”

Police also allege that the Padres received an anonymous tip from a man who said he wanted to share information with the MLB club that could protect him from wrongful death trial.

The caller belittled Wilkins, claiming she had talked about suicide. It is not clear whether the police identified the tipster or followed him.

If you or a loved one is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.