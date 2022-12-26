Mom who ‘doesn’t get Christmas presents’ details ‘annual struggle,’ and others can relate

A mother of two has detailed her ‘yearly struggle’ on TikTok, claiming she wakes up on Christmas Day with no presents for her under the tree, sparking a fierce debate among social media users.

maria yangof Michigan, posted a short clip showing an unimpressed look on her face with the caption: “I know I’m not the only mom who woke up Christmas morning without a single gift under the tree for them while I was babysitting their kids and Husband, unwrap those presents you’ve been stressing about all month.’

The clip, which was posted on Christmas Day, has since garnered more than 500,000 views, with many moms identifying with her story.

One person wrote: ‘I’ve been married for 20 years and I still haven’t gotten a Christmas present… It’s the same thing every year: “I don’t know what you want.” How about a divorce?

Another TikTok user detailed similar issues, commenting: ‘This happened to me. It’s not that I didn’t get a gift, it’s that no one noticed that I didn’t have a gift.’

While a third person said that the same situation happened to her once, but her father-in-law scolded her husband and said ‘make sure that doesn’t happen again’.

Mary revealed in the comments section that the lack of gifts does not only happen at Christmas and that she does not receive anything from her husband on other special occasions either.

She explained: ‘It’s a constant fight that we have every year for the last seven years for every special occasion. You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now.

Offering a pearl of wisdom, another person revealed that the same thing happened to her and it used to bother her.

But in an attempt to get over the upset, he began buying gifts for herself while shopping for everyone else.

She recommended to other moms in the same position as Mary: ‘Buy yourself a gift, or 10!’

Another top piece of advice came from another TikTok user who revealed: ‘I’m sending you all my list… the best.

‘Everybody happy. And I don’t end up with random stuff that I have to return.

A woman has revealed that her husband’s lack of gifts ultimately led to a divorce, which she described as ‘the best gift EVER!’

But one person noted: “For all those who say they’re shopping for themselves, it’s not about the actual gift, it’s about feeling left out and not important enough to think about.”

While many of the moms shared similar stories to Mary’s, some gave reason to hope.

One comment read: ‘I can’t relate. My husband of 28 years makes mine magical every year. Demand that for yourself! You’re worth it!’

And another person said: ‘I have a vacuum cleaner. But to be fair, it’s very pretty and it’s what I ordered.

