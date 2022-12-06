Mom sparks debate after claiming passenger told her she should not fly first class with toddler

A mother has sparked a fierce online debate about the ‘unwritten rule’ of taking children on planes in first class after describing a recent incident where she was reprimanded by a fellow passenger.

In an impassioned post on Reddit Saturday, the unnamed mom explained the saga to strangers on the “Am I the A****** subreddit” — where users ask others for their opinions on specific situations to determine if they’re in the right place. Turn right.

The Reddit user did not reveal her name, but said the incident happened during a cross-country flight last Thanksgiving, when she and her husband – along with their two-year-old daughter – flew to see relatives.

Having some extra money due to a recent pay raise the man received, the family decided to give out seats in first class – but they were soon confronted by an annoying passenger before the plane even took off.

What followed was a contentious clash in which the disgruntled male rider reportedly complained to staff twice before hurling an expletive at the stunned mother. Despite the man’s objections, the family remained in their seats — while the toddler whose presence sparked the argument remained silent the entire ride, the mother said.

Redditors now seem split on the situation, after the mother asked them over the weekend to consider the matter — and most supported the mother.

She wrote, “My husband, toddler (almost 3) and I flew across the country for Thanksgiving.

‘Because we could afford it due to a nice pay rise my husband recently got, we decided to spend first class tickets for the trip.

“My toddler has always been a good flier and has flown a lot in her short life. “She sat and played quietly the whole flight, she didn’t get up until she had to pee — the problem was with another first-class passenger.”

The mother further revealed that her husband is disabled and the family had arrived on the plane early to discuss his seats. As they walked down the aisle, they saw the man looking angry.

Shortly after he sat down, the mother wrote “a flight attendant approached us and asked to see our boarding passes to make sure we were seated properly.”

The pair complied, and the airline employee told the family after analyzing the tickets that they were “good.”

At the time, the mother did not suspect that the glaring man and the sudden request to show their tickets were related until a second flight attendant approached them to ask the same thing before the plane took off.

Like the previous staffer, the facilitator also determined the family’s checked-out seats. The plane was supposed to take off, but minutes into the ride, there was another interruption.

“We left and everything was fine,” the mother recalls. “My child fell asleep while coloring, I listened to music.”

Then she was tapped on the shoulder. This time, instead of a servant, the intruder came from the passenger the family had viciously robbed just moments before.

“Before I could say anything about it,” the mother wrote, “he told me that kids weren’t allowed in first grade and that we had to move to our ‘real’ seats.”

Upon hearing this, the mother wrote that she realized that the man was most likely the one who complained to staff before takeoff, due to his claims that the family was in the wrong seats.

The mother added that when the confrontation took place, her husband was sleeping and her daughter was coloring.

‘[I] decided before I got upset that I wanted the flight attendants to handle this,” she continued, writing how after hearing this, the man quickly “got confused.”

She wrote, “I told him I wasn’t comfortable talking to him and I was calling a flight attendant to handle this. He got confused, but ended up awkwardly standing next to me in the aisle until a flight attendant came to clean things up.”

A flight attendant would then tell the male passenger that the seat arrangement was, in fact, correct, according to the Reddit post — with the mother writing that the man even “told not to bother the family anymore.’

The rest of the flight would be relatively uneventful, with the man retiring to his own seat and the woman’s daughter behaving well throughout the ride.

‘She sat quietly [played] the whole flight, only getting up when she had to go potty,” wrote the mother, whose address on the forum is One-Criticism5777.

That said, that wasn’t the end of the feud — with another altercation coming hours later, as passengers began to disembark.

As the family got up to leave, the mother wrote, the male passenger whispered a derogatory term in her ear – calling her a “fat son of a bitch” – while telling her that “he pays too much money to be surrounded in first class by children.’

The passengers then separated, with the mother seemingly failing to report the incident to the airline. It is not yet clear with which airline or flight the incidents occurred.