Mom shunned by church for racy modeling is now a ‘Mormon mistress’

A mother of four, “shunned” by her church after discovering her racy modeling account, cashes in as a “Mormon mistress” and claims married Mormon fans pay for virtual relationships. Holly Jane, 39, from California, has been part of the religious group for years, which has very strict rules, including no alcohol, vulgar language or relationships outside of marriage.

However, the single mom, who has more than 61,300 followers on Instagram, claims the restrictions aren’t standing in the way of her lucrative career, earning her $45,000 a month.

Holly recently made headlines after revealing that a fellow churchgoer had “sniffed” her antics to their local bishop, and was asked to choose between her account or the church. But the model has maintained that she has no intention of stopping, although she admitted that the demands of being an object of desire make her tired.

‘I am very tired. i have virtual [relations] with these men at least three times a day,’ said Holly. She believes she is popular with religious men, especially Mormons, because they are naive about sexual relations before getting married.

“I think people in the Mormon Church marry young and follow the rules,” she explained. ‘[Sexuality] it’s not really talked about and men often have an awkward relationship with it. “They have an idea of ​​what it’s like to have a wife, and when their… [sexual] lives are not what they expected, they come to me. That’s why I get so many married religious men secretly signing up for my account.”

She continued: “There are also non-religious people who consider being Mormon a fetish. I’m their own online mistress,” she added.

While she has thousands of fans worldwide, Holly also has “20 devoted regulars” who she talks to every day, many of whom are conservative believers. “Some of them are married, some are Mormon, some are Catholic,” she said. “I really get them going. I am the dream of the ‘Mormon mistress’.’

She continued, “Some even ask me to put on my Sunday church clothes for my videos, which are white, so it’s pretty sacred. It really adds to the whole forbidden vibes. I have the feeling that these men are addicted to me.’

But by keeping dozens of men busy all day, Holly has little time for an off-screen dating life. “I don’t really have time to find a partner because I do this constantly, all day, every day,” she said. “The married men tell me that their partner isn’t doing it anymore, and that’s where I come in. In a way they cheat, but virtually.’

Holly started her OnlyFans account last August and quit her more traditional job as a recruiter. She now juggles her content creation with being a mother. One of her children is aware of her extracurricular activities and “is not bothered by it.” She teaches her daughter that “celebrating her body is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Holly’s late husband, Stephen, died tragically in 2017 when he was only 31 years old, but the mother believes he would have approved of her choices. Holly previously said, “Stephen always knew about this… side to me. I think he would have supported him.’

She continued, “I’ve always had this desire, going back to when I was a little girl, where I’d love to do Playboy. What people don’t realize is that racy modeling is different from [more explicit activity] because these men feel like they have a relationship with you.” Holly concluded, “So if they want a little bit from me, I don’t mind. Especially when I get paid.’