Mom reveals that she is banning Christmas gifts and opting for family mementos instead

A large number of moms have taken to social media to reveal that they’re not gifting their kids toys this Christmas, following in Drew Barrymore’s footsteps.

The actress revealed in a recent interview that she would rather give her two daughters – Olive, 10, and Frankie, age 8 – “memories of life” rather than expensive gifts.

And it seems that Barrymore is one of the parents across America who say they’re cutting back on gifts for their kids in favor of fond memories in an effort to divert their kids’ attention from consumerism.

One of these parents is Makenzy Smith, a 30-year-old photographer and mother of two from Seattle, who explains her decision in a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 280,000 times.

“I don’t want them to think Christmas is all about presents, so we don’t buy presents for Christmas,” says Makenzy.

“I want my kids to look back on their Christmas days and I want them to think about their families around them, these delicious magical meals together, watching Christmas lights with me and my husband.

Instead of focusing on gifts, Makenzy says she spends Christmas watching a lot of Christmas movies with her kids — ages two and four — and doing activities like getting hot chocolate or visiting Kris Kringle

“I don’t want to talk about gifts. I don’t like the pressure of giving presents to everyone. I like getting presents when I see something that reminds me of it.’

She told DailyMail.com that as a child she used to expect presents all the time until an incident completely changed her outlook.

Recalling the turn of events, she said, “Honestly, my parents gave me so much when I was younger that I was expecting gifts all the time and becoming the epitome of spoiled.

I don’t want to raise spoiled kids who think every holiday is about them and a bunch of presents. That’s just not what I want to do

“They broke up and I think the gifts were a way to overcompensate a little bit, they just wanted me to be happy.” But I vividly remember when I was about nine years old when my mother took me to the Salvation Army soup kitchen for Christmas.

“She asked me to grab 10 of my toys to donate to kids who were there and I fought it. But once I got there and saw how little some of the kids had, I asked to go home. Then I cleaned up all but a handful of my favorite toys and handed out garbage bags full of toys to little kids who were so grateful. I’ve never looked at Christmas the same way.’

After posting her anti-toy Christmas video, Makenzy said she received a series of negative comments from TikTokers accusing her of being a bad mother and “harming” her children.

In response, she defended her position in a follow-up video saying, “It’s kind of an American consumerism idea that every holiday should be about buying gifts and having gifts and needing things all the time.” have.

Shelley Jansen from Missouri is another mom who is skipping toys this Christmas

In a TikTok video, Jansen explains how she will instead gift her son an experience for every month in 2023

Jansen’s homemade monthly calendar contains flashcards that her son can read to see what adventures await him

The blonde revealed that her kids keep a small bin of toys in their room and “they’re fine with that” as playing outside is more interesting.

She concluded, “My kids learned at a young age how to entertain themselves and find things they’re interested in, and pursue hobbies and passions.”

While some people slammed Makenzy, other TikTokers praised her for spreading a positive message.

Laura Did It DIY wrote, ‘Good for you girl! I wish I had started what you do with my children so long ago. You’re right!’

And Ashley Baggs commented, “Perfect! Christmas is so depressing for so many because of lack of money for presents. We need to focus on time with loved ones.”

Shelley Jansen, from Missouri, is another mom who is skipping toys this holiday season.

In a TikTok video, the blogger explains how she will instead gift her son an experience every month in 2023.

Her homemade month-by-month calendar contains flashcards that her son can read to see what adventures lie ahead.

To demonstrate how it works, she shows the flashcards she made for her son, which read, “We’re going to the National Museum of Transportation!”, “We’ll see real choo choo trains,” “We’ll also neat cars’ , ‘You can pick something up in the gift shop’, ‘And then we’ll have a nice dinner.’

TikToker and blogger Stacia Daniels is another proponent of experiences over toys.

For those with less money to spend, British TikToker blogger and mother of three Hannah Canavan suggests some cheap and free ideas

In a post, some of someone’s mom’s meaningful gift suggestions “for all ages” include museum memberships, swimming lessons, aquarium memberships, swim lessons, or ballet lessons.

For those with less money to spend, British TikToker blogger and mother of three Hannah Canavan suggests some cheap and free ideas.

She says this idea will mean a lot more to kids than toys and that they “are also great ways to spend time together, which is one of the most important things about Christmas!”

You could write them a letter about all the things you’ve done this year, how proud you are of their achievements… That could be very special for a child to read

Some of her ideas include creating paper artwork and decorating children’s rooms, “time chips,” chips that children can exchange one-on-one with their parents, and charity vouchers.

The Briton continues: ‘Whatever you could do is write them a letter about everything you’ve done this year, how proud you are of them for their achievements and the obstacles they’ve overcome this year. That can be very special for a child to read.’

While the mothers seem firm with their opinions, a 2020 study led by a University of Illinois at Chicago researcher found that objects gave children more joy than experiences. The conclusion was drawn after four separate studies involving children between the ages of three and seventeen.

However, the authors note that the “effect changes over time.”

They continue: “As children grow older, the happiness they derive from experience increases, to the point that older adolescents derive more happiness from experience than from material goods, consistent with adult findings.”

