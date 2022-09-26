Mom Reveals How She DOUBLE Her Trunk Space While Traveling

An Australian mom has impressed thousands by revealing a simple, space-saving method for folding clothes for a long trip.

Chantel Milawho goes by Mama Mila on TikTok and Instagram, said her easy fold helps “prevent creases and save space.”

Melbourne mother of two showed off her followers two easy ways to fold tops and trousers into small ‘rolls’ of clothing.

Scroll down for video

An Australian mom has impressed thousands by revealing a simple, space-saving method for folding clothes for a long trip

1. Shirts and T-Shirts

Mila first laid the t-shirt flat on her bed. Then she turned over and folded the bottom four inches to make a cuff, just like a folded sleeve.

Then she folded the sides in until the shirt was a slim line.

The mother folded the T-shirt from above until she reached the cuff and tucked it in.

Mila first laid the t-shirt flat on her bed. Then she turned over and folded the bottom four inches to make a cuff, just like a folded sleeve

2. Trousers, jeans and shorts

Floors are much easier to fold compactly due to their layout.

Mila simply folded each pant leg up and then in half before folding the pants in on themselves until they were small enough without being bulky.

Thousands who saw the video were impressed by the mother’s easy fold.

Melbourne mother of two showed her followers two easy ways to fold tops and pants into little ‘rolls’ of clothes

“So many clever folds!” said a woman.

“This is excellent – I always take extra suitcases with me because I don’t have space!” added one more.

Previously, an Australian mom and full-time world traveler with a fanbase of 130,000 shared her foolproof hacks for visiting a foreign land — and getting there with all your bags in tow.

Evie Farrell has traveled to seven different countries since the start of the new year, some with her young daughter and others alone, and blogs about her journey on her page mumpacktravel.

While traveling after Covid is certainly more of a headache than before the global pandemic, Ms Farrell has found countless ways to travel in luxury for less using carry-on luggage only, using ‘the pillow hack’ and making good use of the ‘sleep in airports’ app. ‘.

When it comes to arranging airport arrivals and departures, the jet set mom often chooses to buy lounge tickets, which are usually around $50 for four hours, to enjoy the benefits of a shower, hot food , drinks and wifi.

Evie Farrell has traveled to seven different countries since the start of the new year, some with her young daughter and others alone, and blogs about her journey on her mumpacktravel page.

When her trip isn’t too long, Ms Farrell opts for carry-on only so she doesn’t have to worry about losing her luggage between airports, and it really makes sure she carries everything in the bag.

To keep things tidy, she swears by packing cubes for swimwear, underwear and bras so they don’t end up in her bag.

For those who struggle to pack everything they own into a small carry-on bag, Ms. Farrell shared her all-important “pillow hack.”

To keep things tidy, she swears by packing cubes for swimwear, underwear and bras so they don’t end up in her bag.

“This is a cheap tip, and one my daughter and I tried last month when we went to Vietnam with only carry-on luggage. Every airline allows passengers to bring a pillow, so instead of having a real pillow in the cover, you can wrap the pillowcase with clothes,” she said. Mamamia.

“You’ll need two pillowcases—pack your clothes in the first and slide the other over it so that the opening of the first faces the closed end of the second.”

When she leaves the country she is passing through, especially if it is Asia, Ms Farrell chooses to wash and dry her dirty clothes there to avoid having to do this once she lands.

HOW TO FILL YOUR NECK CUSHION WITH EXTRA CLOTHING: Chelsea Dickenson, from North London, who runs cheapholidayexpert.com, took TikTok to reveal her favorite travel tip. In the clip, Chelsea, 32, removed the foam from her neck pillow and then filled it with numerous items of clothing. She captioned the video, which garnered over 1.4 million views, ‘If this works, it’ll be a GAMECHANGER! #travelhack #budgettravel #cheaptravel Chelsea said her hack was more “lower risk” than the one she’s seen on TikTok, where users stuff clothes into a large pillowcase. Chelsea Dickenson, from north London, who runs cheapholidayexpert.com, unveiled a nifty hack for taking more clothes on a flight without checking a bag in viral TikTok video She said, “So I have a lower risk option for you to try, and it includes this. Yeah, so recently I noticed it had a zipper so I opened it, there’s the memory foam – goodbye sunshine! “And instead, here’s my pants, they probably shouldn’t be showing, so about that. “There’s a pair of tights I put in, also my hat, space for leggings and also my T-shirt, so much space honestly. ‘Look how chock-full he is, I’ve tightened it up, we’re good to go.’ She said the idea came to her when she ” noticed it had a zipper ” so she opened it and stuffed it with clothes In the clip, Chelsea, 32, removed the foam from her neck pillow and stuffed it with numerous items of clothing She captioned the video, which garnered over 1.4 million views, ‘If this works, it’ll be a GAMECHANGER! #travelhack #budgettravel #cheaptravel From the airport, the travel expert said, “I’m about to board, let’s see if this works.” In a follow-up video, she revealed that her hack did indeed work.

Her final tip is to use the Sleeping in Airports website to see which airports have the best reviews, nearby hotels, or, if you get stuck, the best places to take a nap before your next flight.

That way, she’s prepared for the next trip, should it be back-to-back.

“All over Asia, and in many countries around the world, you can have your entire travel wardrobe washed, dried and folded at laundries very cheaply. I wash everything the day before I leave, put it in my packing cubes and put it back in my wardrobe when I get home,” she said.

Her last tip is to Sleeping at airports website to see which airports have the best ratings, nearby hotels or, if you get stuck, the best places to take a nap before your next flight.

Ms Farrell said she often slept in airports between flights before Covid, with Starbucks as their favorite place, although now it’s usually easier to curl up in a lounge.