Mom Olivia White, who saved $30,000 in 12 months, reveals five tips on how to start over financially

A busy mother of two who saved $30,000 in just 12 months by organizing, preparing meals and launching a side hustle has revealed the five tips everyone needs to know to start anew financially.

Olivia White, 33, from Melbourne, has first-hand experience of making a fresh start with finances, after her parents separated and her mother “started over” with her young daughter in tow.

“No matter your age or where you are in life, there are many reasons why we may find ourselves in a position where we have to start over and rebuild from financial hardship,” Olivia wrote in her website.

‘Here are my top five tips for making it happen.’

Olivia (pictured with her family) said that when starting over with your finances, it’s important to know that you’re not alone and that there are many support groups online to help you.

1. Know that you are not alone

The first thing Olivia said to realize if you’re struggling is that you’re not alone.

“You are not the first person to experience financially turbulent times and you will not be the last,” he said.

It can be very helpful to find support in an online group, with friends and family, and anyone else who can help you.

‘Know your options and what’s available to you. There are often emergency services, tips and plans available to help manage payments or upcoming expenses,’ said Olivia.

Some of these options include Money Smart, talking to your bank and/or lender, and exploring switching to weekly or biweekly payments if monthly payments don’t work out.

“If you are having difficulty making your payments, negotiating different terms could be beneficial,” Olivia added.

“This could include flexible payment arrangements or giving you more time to pay.”

The second piece of advice that Olivia (pictured) offers is to remember that the more you know, the better equipped you’ll be to face what lies ahead.

2. Remember that knowledge is power

The second piece of advice Olivia offered is to remember that the more you know, the better equipped you’ll be to face what lies ahead.

‘As you start over, you will probably need access to financial and credit products. Your credit score plays a big role in making sure you can access the credit products you need,” he said.

If you’ve been turned down for credit, you should request a copy of your credit report to see why.

You must understand why you have been rejected and take corrective action to improve your financial status.

Olivia (pictured with her family) said she needs to monitor her credit score to make sure she can manage her payments.

3. Take control of your credit score

Why is your credit score affected? Your payment history Credit applications you have made Unpaid or unpaid debts Adverse information such as court orders and judgments credit limits Personal information How long has credit been active?

Second to understanding your credit score is taking control of your credit score, Olivia said.

The 33-year-old noted that your credit score is affected by all sorts of things, including your payment history, credit limits, personal information, and any adverse information.

To keep her credit score healthy, the mother-of-two said she needs to focus on paying her loans and bills on time, either through direct debit or loan repayments.

He also said it’s a good idea to keep track of your credit commitments, and if you move house, notify your lenders so bills can be redirected to your new address.

If you’re having trouble making payments, Olivia said you absolutely should talk to your credit provider and ask for help.

You can also keep track of your credit history through equifaxthe mom stressed.

4. Make your mental health a priority

Olivia said she strongly believes that a lot of our spending is tied to our emotions.

And if you try to understand this, then you can get back on track.

“Do some research on how and why this might affect you, and implement some strategies to deal with emotional situations, especially related to money,” he said.

Pay attention to whether you spend when you’re jealous, sad, or bored, and once you’ve identified your triggers, look for alternatives.

The mother of two (pictured with her family) said it’s important to stay organized by finding all relevant documentation and prioritizing various tasks.

5. Get organized

Finally, if you want to be financially successful, you have to get organized.

‘Start by organizing yourself, find all the relevant documentation, whether it’s a divorce or a debt, even bankruptcy, everything!’ Olivia said.

Then it’s time to make lists and prioritize several different tasks.

“To avoid being physically and emotionally drained by the process, schedule short periods of time to focus on certain things,” Olivia advised.

Then be sure to celebrate the small victories when you are financially successful.

