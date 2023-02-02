Mom-of-three posted nude photo of ex in money row after telling him ‘I’ll post your p***worm’

A mother of three posted a ‘humiliating’ nude photo of her ex-partner in an argument over money she claimed owed her for cocaine, telling him ‘I’ll post your p***worm all over Snapchat’ .

Billie Morgan, 35, from Southampton, pleaded guilty to one count of revenge porn and unrelated robbery charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after posting a photo of her victim in the shower online.

The court heard Morgan threaten her ex-boyfriend, telling him, “I’ll keep raping you until you pay my money, you dirty bum.”

She allegedly ‘stepped up’ pressure on her ex to pay the £80 she owed with further threats, then ‘humiliated’ him by posting an explicit photo of him in the shower on Snapchat.

Morgan’s victim claimed she owed his friend £80 for supplying him with cocaine but never paying it back, a court heard.

Morgan and her victim had a brief relationship that ended in 2020, but she started messaging him several months later

Morgan – who denies the money was for drugs – is now facing 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting to revenge porn.

It was learned that the couple had a ‘short-lived’ relationship with the revenge porn victim, which ended in December 2020.

But a few months later, she started messaging him on Snapchat demanding money.

Prosecutor Graham Heath told the court: ‘(The victim) says she supplied cocaine to a friend of his and that friend didn’t pay and she pressured him for the £80 for the drugs.

“He said he hadn’t heard from her for several months after they broke up and (then) started receiving messages in February 2021.”

The victim received a voice message from Morgan and her friend saying they were “coming to my house and smashing my windows,” it was heard.

Messages escalated and the victim received one from Morgan stating, “If the money isn’t in my bank within an hour, I’ll post your p*** worm all over Snapchat.”

The victim told her ‘go ahead honey, I’m proud of mine’. He then sent another message insisting that Morgan “get no money from me.”

Soon after, Morgan threatened her ex by sending him a picture of him wearing only shorts and saying, “Don’t make me take the shorts off.”

She then said, “I will continue to rape you until you pay my money, you dirty bum… Don’t worry guys, I’ll let you know before I post your p***worm.”

Morgan then posted the lewd photo of her former love interest.

Morgan told her victim she would share pictures of her “p*** worm” online unless he paid her money

Morgan also admitted to stealing £140.80 worth of meat from M&S in Gosport, Hants, with a man. She did not face any drug charges

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court (pictured), Morgan was sentenced to 12 months community service, consisting of 200 hours of unpaid work

Mr Heath added: ‘It’s hard to say where it has gone, but it is believed to have been seen by more than one person.’

The court heard that while the images allegedly expired on Snapchat, which typically deletes items posted after 24 hours, “they were clearly viewed and captured by others.”

The victim said, “I’m ashamed and sad, they were obviously very personal.”

Defensively, Howard Barrington-Clark said Morgan “struggles” as a single parent, saying the money wasn’t for drugs and she just owed it.

He added: “She reacted the way she did and there was instant remorse and regret.

“It won’t happen again.”

District Judge Daniel Church sentenced her to 12 months community service and ordered her to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Church said, “In whatever version of events, you owed money and you wanted to get it back.

“You threatened to post a sexual image of your victim and stepped up the pressure with several other posts, suggesting some degree of planning was involved.

“You threatened him with humiliation.

“Then you posted a picture of him in the shower and you made him suffer.”

Morgan, who was emotional as she left the courtroom, was also ordered to pay £250.40 to cover court costs and damages to M&S.