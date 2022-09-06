Mom of girl with cerebral palsy details her daughter’s fears for her first day of high school

<!–

A mother of a teenage girl with cerebral palsy has laid out her daughter’s fears in a heartbreaking post as her first day of high school approaches.

Stephanie Cook, from Arizona, nam facebook candid about the difficulties her daughter, Lucy, 15, is facing as she prepares to enter high school.

Stephanie admitted that Lucy has been anxiously waiting all summer for her first day of school, worried about what her peers think or say about her disability.

Her fears prompted the mother to share a touching memory on social media, asking everyone to be kind as the school season is back in full swing.

“Please consider taking the time to teach your kids about other kids like Lucy,” she wrote in the powerful message.

Teach them that every day Lucy faces challenges that seem almost insurmountable, but all she wants most is to be loved, appreciated and accepted – just like everyone else.

“From the time she was born at 23 weeks and four days to the time she had a brain haemorrhage as a baby, Lucy has always faced challenges.”

Stephanie called her daughter a “walking, talking miracle.”

Lucy had spent six years in a private school with other special needs students, but now the 15-year-old is entering Higley High School, a new district with just 2,000 students.

The mother wrote that her daughter is not sure how she will make friends and how she will let her peers see beyond her disability.

“She’s afraid kids will make fun of her for having cerebral palsy,” she explained.

She’s afraid they’re making fun of her smaller right hand not opening all the way, the way she walks, that her body isn’t shaped the way she thinks it should be, that she can’t do all the things that other kids can. to do.

“She’s afraid they don’t like her. She’s afraid she won’t make friends. She is afraid that her lessons will be difficult and that she does not know where to go.

“She’s afraid she’s going to have a seizure and her new teachers won’t know what to do. She’s afraid she’ll miss me when she’s gone. She’s afraid she’ll be lonely,” the post continued.

Although Stephanie explained that many of Lucy’s fears were special to her, she realized that other students might face similar concerns when they go back to class.

“These fears are unique to Lucy in some ways, but are quite similar to the fears and concerns most children and teens have,” she added.

‘My experience is that when people understand, they always get up. Please consider taking the time to teach your kids about other kids like Lucy.”

In an interview with Good morning AmericaLucy said she “loves her new school” and compared her new friends and teachers to “Disney princesses.”

Stephanie added that everyone’s support has boosted Lucy’s confidence and helped her turn stress into excitement.