Mom of girl, 17, refuses to give up hope after losing fight to keep her on life support

The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was declared brain dead after a severe shellfish allergy has refused to give up hope that her daughter will wake up after the hospital refused to keep her alive.

Treasure Perry, of Indianapolis, was taken off a ventilator at Riley Hospital on Thursday after her family could not find another hospital willing to accommodate her.

The teen suffered an allergic reaction to shellfish during her restaurant job on July 23, which triggered her asthma, according to NBC News. She was rushed to hospital “in a coma,” where doctors later declared her brain dead on Aug.

Her mother, Angela Kosarue, refuses to give up hope that her daughter will wake up and still considers her alive. Treasure is one of seven children.

“God can do a miracle, but I know it’s been arranged down to the last detail,” said Angela Kosarue NBC News on Thursday after her daughter was taken off the ventilator.

The devastated mom also said the girl’s pupils reacted to light and Treasure was able to squeeze her hand for a “quick few seconds” recently.

‘I do not want to give up. I still don’t. I have exhausted all my options, but I will fight for her to the end,” she told NBC News.

Treasure had a temporary restraining order that prevented the hospital from pulling the plug after a court ordered her more time on a ventilator, but that ended at noon Thursday. Her family was unable to find her another hospital as she had not undergone a tracheotomy, which required another hospital. The hospital did not perform one as she was considered clinically dead

She also said it was “against my belief” to take her daughter off the ventilator and she believes that a person is not dead until “your heart stops beating and your body stops.”

Treasure had a temporary restraining order that prevented the hospital from pulling the plug after a court ordered her more time on a ventilator, NBC News reported.

The court said that if the hospital removes the young girl from a ventilator, the “claimant’s injury will be irreparable in the sense that if the life-sustaining measures are terminated, the claimant will likely die.”

However, a judge on Wednesday rejected the extension, giving the family until noon Thursday to find a hospital that would accept her.

But Kosarue said she was having a hard time finding another hospital to take her daughter in, as Treasure didn’t have a tracheotomy — which involves making a small hole in the throat to help with breathing — performed on her.

Riley Hospital refused to perform the procedure because the 17-year-old was considered clinically dead.

Treasure was reportedly saving for a car before her death and was about to enter her senior year of high school

The girl’s aunt, Skylee Kosarue, said the family will “never give up on her” and claimed the “doctor failed her and us.”

“She was a wonderful niece, sister, aunt, daughter and granddaughter,” she told NBC News.

“It’s hard to believe we’re fighting the people who should be saving her,” the aunt wrote on her Facebook page.

Skylee also claimed on Facebook that the hospital “deprived her of food to make her weak” and also “deprived her of important medicines.”

“They starved our girl until the date of their trial,” she wrote. “We found out in court that they didn’t do all the tests needed to declare our girl clinically dead or even brain dead.”

The family now mourns the loss of Treasure, as Skylee writes, “Life will never be the same without you. I just have no words. No one knows how much this hurts. No one can feel my pain now.

‘My worst nightmare has come true! You should never have left. We needed you. We love you!’

Treasure’s sister Trinity said she was “so crazy” that “so many people abandoned my sister.”

This doesn’t hurt[s]Trinity wrote. ‘Sister, I love you. I can’t believe I’ll never talk to you again, sister, my worst fear has literally come true and I’m so hurt by this world. I don’t want to be here anymore, sissy, I want to be with you.’

Another family member, Kylee Kosarue, wrote: “The pain is indescribable. Life doesn’t feel real without her in it.

“You’re my baby and you always will be, and I’m all broken inside. I want to rewind time and paint your nails and do your hair if you ask. I want to hug you and kiss you and never let you go.’

Treasure was reportedly saving for a car before her death and was about to enter her senior year of high school. And despite her asthma, she dreamed of playing college basketball, her family said.