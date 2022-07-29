Mom-of-12, 38, spent 16 CONSECUTIVE YEARS being pregnant

A mother of 12 who was 16 years pregnant recalled how carrying the babies gave her a “spiritual upliftment”, admitting that it is difficult for her to adjust to not having a child now that she is finished expanding her family.

Iris Purnell, 38, from California, went to TikTok to reveal that she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019.

Iris and her husband, Cordell, are now parents to seven boys and five girls, but despite their full plates, Iris — who now has her fallopian tubes tied — said she’d “love” to have another child.

In her video, which has been viewed more than 900,000 times, Iris showed all the years she expected – spanning more than a decade and a half.

Iris Purnell, 38, of California, who was more than a decade and a half pregnant, has revealed she is struggling to adjust to no longer carrying a child (pictured above with her 12 children)

Iris and her husband Cordell are parents to seven boys and five girls, and Iris, who now has her fallopian tubes tied, said she would “love” to have another child

The mother of 12 went viral after taking to TikTok to reveal that she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019

The California-based mom admitted that while she’s had many and frequent pregnancies, not all of them have been “easy” because she had to have “six cesarean sections.”

However, she said carrying a child gave her a “spiritual evaluation” and taught her to be “patient” with her body.

Choreographer Iris first met Cordell in 2005 when he was working as an international background dancer.

The two, who each had a six-month-old son from previous relationships, quickly fell in love and brought their families together – shortly after, they tied the knot.

After they got married, they became parents to 10 more children – Jahni, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 11, JoJo, 10, Love, nine, Seven, eight, Michael, six, Royal, five, Heavenly, four and Hope , three.

As their family grew, Iris, who said their family of 14 is full of models, dancers and actors, has documented their adventures on her TikTok and regularly shared videos of the family dancing together.

While the family appears to be healthy, many have wondered how Iris fathered a dozen children in nearly two decades.

While the family appears to be healthy, many have wondered how Iris (pictured center with her 12 children) fathered a dozen children in nearly two decades.

Although the family appears to be healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic, women should wait a year and a half after a live birth for another pregnancy to avoid health risks

While it’s unclear how long Iris waited between pregnancies, in addition to health risks to the baby, mothers can also deplete themselves of nutrients with frequent pregnancies.

The risks of closely spaced pregnancies According to the Mayo Clinic, to reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and health problems, mothers should wait 18 to 24 months but less than five years after a live birth before attempting their next pregnancy.

Initiating a pregnancy within six months of a live birth is associated with many risks, including preterm birth, placental abruption, where the placenta detaches from the inner lining of the uterus before delivery, low birth weight, schizophrenia, congenital disorders, and maternal anemia .

Frequent pregnancies can also often cause problems for the mother as it does not give her enough time to recover before moving on to the next pregnancy.

Both pregnancy and breastfeeding can deplete a new mother of her nutrients, especially folic acid, and if she becomes pregnant before replacing the supplies of nutrients, it will most likely affect the health of the mother and baby.

According to Mayo Clinicto reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and health problems, mothers should wait 18 to 24 months — but less than five years — after a live birth before attempting another pregnancy.

Initiating a pregnancy within six months of a live birth is associated with many risks, including preterm birth, placental abruption, where the placenta detaches from the inner lining of the uterus before delivery, low birth weight, schizophrenia, congenital disorders, and maternal anemia .

In addition, pregnancies less than 12 months apart increase the risk of autism in second-born children.

Frequent pregnancies can also often cause problems for the mother as it does not give her enough time to recover before moving on to the next pregnancy.

Both pregnancy and breastfeeding can deplete a new mother of her nutrients, especially folic acid, and if she becomes pregnant before replacing the supplies of nutrients, it will most likely affect the health of the mother and baby.

Inflammation of a mother’s genital spur can also increase health risks for the next child.

Mayo Clinic adds that the risks and suggestions do not apply to couples who have miscarried, adding that as long as a woman is healthy and feeling ready, there is no need to wait to conceive after a miscarriage.

It’s unclear how long Iris waited between pregnancies.

In addition to health concerns, some TikTok users were quick to worry about the older children in the large family, while others were stunned that the mother of 12 had been carrying children for nearly twenty years.

TikTok users were quick to express their shock and concern for the mother of 12, with many expressing concern for the older children in the large family

“Being pregnant for 16 years is insane,” said one user.

Anther user added: ‘Pray for the oldest children. I know they’re going through it.’

“No problem, the oldest now just have to take care of the youngest,” says a third user.

Another user commented, “Wow, that’s a lot of work, bless you all.”