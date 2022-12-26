Mom is stunned by an incredible act of kindness at a local Kmart

A mother of two was left in tears when she learned that a ‘secret Santa’ had paid for her Christmas shopping in a random act of kindness.

Aimee Cannestra had gone to the Kmart in Rowville, in south-east Melbourne, to pick up some gifts she had left in the parking area.

She said there were about $170 worth of items she had gone to pick up, mostly Christmas gifts for her two young children.

But when she went to pay, the staff told her that a mysterious man who had entered the store a day before had already paid for everything.

“I got goosebumps immediately and was in denial,” Ms Cannestra told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I thought they were wrong because they didn’t explain it at the beginning. When the staff told me, I was speechless and speechless. When it started, I walked through Kmart with tears running down my face.’

The mother-of-two said the man’s random act of kindness made a “big” difference to her family’s Christmas.

“Obviously Christmas can be a bit stressful financially, especially after the last few years of recovery,” he said.

‘The little extra money in our bank account was more than we could have asked for!’

She surmises that her ‘Secret Santa’ paid between three and five other sidings, and staff believe that he had done so before Christmas in previous years.

‘He selected a handful of sidings that were especially Christmas items and children’s toys. The workers briefly said that they think he has done it before! said Mrs. Cannestra.

While the mystery shopper chose to remain anonymous, Ms. Cannestra shared a message on a Facebook community group thanking him in hopes he would find it.

“It’s the true Christmas spirit and something we should all try to do,” he added.

‘You never know what you’re going through, whether it’s financial, loneliness, mental health, illness, etc., so giving it back can really make someone’s day!’