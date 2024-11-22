Mom is a Bond girl while dad played Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts’ lover… can you guess the nepo baby?

A dashing ‘nepo baby’ could be seen among the stars at the red carpet premiere of new series The Agency on Thursday.

The 24-year-old comes from a brilliant career in showbiz, as both his mother and father are famous screen talents.

Her mother was a Bond girl alongside Timothy Dalton in the 1980s and went on to star in one of the most beloved television shows in history.

Meanwhile, her father was a major sex symbol in romantic comedies, courting a dazzling array of leading ladies on screen, including Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez.

In fact, at the premiere of The Agency on Thursday, the young showbiz legacy could be seen posing on the red carpet with one of his movie star parents.

But can you guess who it is?

The young man at the premiere was none other than Homer James Jigme Gere, son of Richard Gere and his second ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Carey played leggy pilot Pam Bouvier in the 1989 James Bond film License To Kill, the second of only two films starring Timothy Dalton as Agent 007.

Then, from 1996 to 2001, she appeared as prosecutor Jamie Ross on the iconic procedural series Law & Order, reprising the role for an episode in 2022.

Meanwhile, Richard is one of the best-known romantic comedy actors of all time, starring alongside some of the biggest female celebrities of his time.

He starred with Julia Roberts in the 1990 film Pretty Woman and reunited with her on screen in the 1999 screwball film Runaway Bride.

In a long and varied romantic comedy career, he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the 2004 film Shall We Dance? and Helen Hunt in Dr. T And The Women in 2000.

His most dramatic films include Days Of Heaven and An Officer And A Gentleman, and he even starred in the 2002 musical Chicago.

Carey and Richard married in 2002, when their son Homer was two, and finally separated in 2013, finalizing the divorce three years later.

Richard enjoyed some quality time with Homer at the premiere of The Agency on Thursday night, and the pair’s resemblance was clear as they stood side by side in front of the cameras.

The couple shared a warm embrace on the red carpet.

Richard, 75, was also accompanied by his wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva, 41, whom he married in 2018.

Alejandra could be seen affectionately hugging Richard, who is now moving to Spain with her and her children.

He starred with Julia Roberts in the 1990 film Pretty Woman (pictured).

Richard reunited with Julia on screen in the crazy 1999 film Runaway Bride.

In a long and varied romantic comedy career, he starred with Jennifer Lopez in the 2004 film Shall We Dance? (pictured) and Farrah Fawcett in Dr. T And The Women in 2000

Carey (left) played leggy pilot Pam Bouvier in the 1989 James Bond film License to Kill, in which she appears with Timothy Dalton (center) and Talisa Soto (right).

Then, from 1996 to 2001, he played prosecutor Jamie Ross on the iconic procedural series Law & Order, in which he appeared with Sam Waterston.

Since 2018, Richard, 75, has been married to the slender Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva, 41, whom he took to the premiere of The Agency on Thursday night.

The Agency is an upcoming Paramount+ series about spies who operate in secret, which means they have to assume false identities for long periods of time, sometimes lasting years.

Richard will appear on the show amid a star-studded cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Katherine Waterston, whose father, Sam Waterston, was one of Carey’s Law & Order co-stars.