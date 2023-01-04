Mom gets inappropriate Walmart toy that plays jokes about Catholic priests removed

A mother has managed to retrieve a children’s toy from the Walmart after revealing it played a number of inappropriate pranks, the subjects of which include Catholic priests “fucking” and drive-by shootings.

Ashley Lynn, who uses the handle @mommabearash on TikTok, explains in a video that her grandmother got the toys – labeled as “educational” – from Walmart for her nine-month-old son for Christmas.

However, when the baby took it to town and pressed the buttons, Ashley’s mom noticed it said something about drive-by shootings.

Thinking back to her reaction when she heard the reference to shooting, Ashley said, “I’m like, there’s no way. What what! A children’s toy… There is a baby on the box. Sold at Walmart. Walmart, explain this! Linsay Toys (the Florida toy maker) explains! Blow this up! Do I have a lawsuit? Lawyers help me!’

In the clip, which has since been viewed more than 14 million times, Ashely reveals some of the shocking jokes the “Electronic Educational Toy” makes.

LEFT: In a follow-up video, Ashley shows viewers the original packaging the toy came in to prove it’s real. RIGHT: How the now-discontinued toy appeared on the Lowes website

When she presses a button, the toy responds, “How many Catholic priests does it take to screw a light bulb into the socket?” Two, one to fuck and one to hear the confession.’

Then the next joke plays out, “You’ll never guess what makes a clip knock, clip clop, bang bang, clip clop, clip clop, bang bang?” An Amish drives by shooting.”

While Ashley was shocked by these jokes programmed into the toys, she said the one that upset her the most was one about Santa Claus.

After pressing a number of buttons on the toy, she finds the joke she was looking for. The gadget reads: “The Easter Bunny, an honest lawyer, Santa Claus and a drunk find a $50 bill together.

‘Can you guess you get to keep it? Of course it’s the drunk, because the other three don’t exist.”

Ashley explains in the clip, “[This joke] really upset me because it’s Christmas and it’s said that Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, doesn’t exist.’

The mother-of-three emphasizes that her grandmother couldn’t test the toy before buying it because it didn’t come with batteries.

Since the TikToker posted her first clip, thousands of viewers have thanked her for the warning and agreed with her feelings.

Sabrina Addison wrote, “I actually got this for my niece. I’m glad I saw this before I gave her the present… now I’ve bought something else… this is awesome.”

And another commenter, @Kenz, said, ‘Regardless of where it’s sold, it should have been tested. And if it did and it passed, the person who made it should be fired.”

Some viewers said they didn’t believe Ashley. However, @Foxtato said that after researching the toy online, she found a slew of negative reviews “with the same issue going back a year ago.”

In a follow-up video, Ashley shows viewers the original packaging the toy came in to prove it is real and being marketed to children.

There’s a picture of a baby on the front, suggesting it’s suitable for babies, although it’s labeled for ages three and up, as the batteries can present themselves as a joke.

A panel on the box says the jokes are meant to be “interesting stories” to “help the baby learn cultural knowledge at play.”

While talking about filing a lawsuit in her first video, Ashley says in her follow-up that she can’t afford to take the company to court.

She tells viewers, “I have never sued anyone in my life. I work, my husband works, we have three children under our roof. Do I want to get rich from this and make something big? No. Am I angry? Yes, absolutely that my child has this.’

Instead of going the legal route, Ashley filed a complaint with Walmart.

In a third clip on the matter, titled “update,” she reveals that the retailer called her “back in a very timely manner and replied that they would open an investigation.”

They also promised her that the toys would no longer be sold in all Walmart stores and online.

After checking for herself, Ashley discovered that the toys had indeed disappeared from the Walmart site and are also no longer available at Lowes, Macy’s, Office Depot, and the Military Depot.

Some TikTok commenters said they wanted to get their hands on one because they thought the jokes were funny and it would make a better gift for one of their adult friends.

Creator @johnnyslad quipped, “I have to [sic] give me one for novelty before they’re taken off the shelf.”

While @Mavis mused, “Honestly, they just advertise to adults (or teens) and not kids.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Walmart and the toymaker Linsay for comment.

