Mom who ‘drowned’ her three young children ‘slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency

A New York City mother accused of murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach has reportedly been released from the Administration for Children’s Services without undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Erin Merdy, 30, suffered from mental health issues and postpartum depression for years, but was not properly evaluated for several months before she reportedly drowned her three children, the youngest just four months old.

The city’s coroner on Tuesday determined that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev had drowned.

Just months earlier, Merdy had “slipped through the cracks” of the New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services reported New York Daily News.

Merdy sent a terrifying text message to relatives before her children died saying “the babies are gone,” sparking panic and a police search that ended with the heartbreaking discovery of the three unconscious children.

Merdy is now charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three counts of murder involving the victims under 11 years old, an NYPD spokesman said.

Liliana Stephen, 4, can be seen here playing with a doll and smiling before being drowned with her two brothers by their mother Erin Merdy on Monday

Officers hid Merdy with a sheet as she was transferred from the police station to a hospital in the back of an ambulance

James Essig, NYPD detective, said the mother told police she had a dream about letting her children walk into the water.

“We think she went into the water and drowned the children… As for motive, we’ll leave that to the caregivers,” Essig said.

The grandmother of the three drowned children says their mother may have had postpartum depression.

Jacqueline Scott, told the New York Daily News that her daughter was a good mother.

“Maybe she had postpartum depression. She was a good mother,” she told the publication.

“I contacted her yesterday and she said she was doing laundry and I said I wanted to talk to the kids. I tried to call her twice, but there was no answer.’

Scott added that she was one of the concerned relatives who tried to reach Merdy on Sunday night.

Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn at 1:40 a.m. Monday morning after a phone call from a concerned family member.

The caller said they believed Merdy may have harmed her three children, and officers attended but were unable to locate the family.

At 3:15 a.m., police received a second call from a woman in “emergency” walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Merdy claimed her three children were missing before they were found dead on the beach two miles away.

The three children were found unconscious on the beach and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Erin Merdy’s apartment is guarded by a police officer, New York, USA, September 12, 2022

Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Monday morning from reports of a woman, 30, in ‘distress’ walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

‘Bright’ Zachary Mendy, 7, was one of three siblings found dead on a Brooklyn beach Monday

Merdy was initially taken to the police station on Monday, but was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police had previously responded to six domestic incidents involving the ailing mother, including one on July 2 where she refused to hand over the children to her husband.

Court records showed that Merdy had been threatened with eviction for being thousands of dollars behind on her rent.

Alfred Brown, Zachary’s football coach, said the last time he saw the boy was on June 25.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘He didn’t play this year, he was going to stay with his dad over the summer.

“He used to say ‘coach, coach, coach'” – ​​not to hear him say that today is just heartbreaking.

“I called him Zac Attack. His mother looked pretty normal, but we can all mask our problems.

“Zach was very bubbly, cheerful, giggling and full of life. The smile on his face was worth the world to me.’

Joseph, 60, a maintenance worker in the building where Merdy lives, said, “I’m speechless . . . To start drowning your children – I wonder what was on her mind and what led to it.

‘People love their children, was she overwhelmed with the responsibility? It’s just a sad situation.’

Officers confirmed at a press conference that there had been no history of abuse or neglect of the children

The father of one of the children told officers in her apartment building, pictured, that he was concerned for their safety after their mother made several statements that she would harm them.

Victor Rodriguez, 54, another neighbor, added: ‘I always saw her, her children always asked if they could pet my dog.

“Everything seemed fine with her, but when Covid hit, she looked depressed. She wasn’t so friendly anymore. And kept to herself.

“It’s devastating, especially when you know the kids. They were very sweet and respectful, they seemed like happy children – no care in the world.

“I think Covid had something to do with it. Before Covid and after Covid it was like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – two different people.”

A spokesman for the NYPD added that there were no known past cases of abuse or neglect of the children.

The police are calling on witnesses or people with information about the drama to come forward.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.