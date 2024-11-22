Mom details shocking demand her husband made of their four-year-old son

A mother has revealed the shocking demand her husband made of their four-year-old son.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to reveal that her spouse no longer wanted their son to refer to their one-year-old daughter as cute.

She revealed that her son had angered her husband when he called his sister a “cute baby.”

The anonymous father claimed that the “next” step would be for his son to call his sister “sexy” and “expose himself.”

In light of this, the mother admitted that she found it a “very twisted take.”

However, her husband’s demands made her begin to question her own opinions.

So, he asked people on the web for advice.

In a thread titled simply ParentingThe mother detailed the shocking situation.

A mother has revealed the shocking demand her husband made of her four-year-old son (file image)

She captioned the post: ‘Son calling his little sister cute.’

The mother explained: ‘My four-year-old son called my one-year-old daughter “cute baby.” My husband yelled at her that she shouldn’t call her little sister pretty.

Since she did not agree, the discussion continued.

‘He asked me if I agreed and I told him I don’t see anything wrong with calling a baby cute.

“He said, ‘What’s next? ‘He’s going to call her sexy and then expose himself to her?’ This seems like a very twisted take to me. Am I missing something?’ the mother added.

People online flooded the comments section and criticized the father of two for his comment.

One person said: ‘You’re not missing anything. Your husband needs therapy. I feel sorry for your son and for your daughter once she grows up.

‘Sexualizing a four-year-old, practically a toddler, and calling a baby cute?’ Do you want your child to hate the child? Yelling at a child for saying something like that is very damaging to the child.’

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to reveal that her spouse no longer wanted their son to refer to their one-year-old daughter as cute.

People online flooded the comments section and criticized the father of two for his comment.

Another user added: “Brother has unaddressed trauma.”

Someone else wrote: ‘Your poor son. I hope you have comforted him and told him that it is very sweet of him to call his little sister cute.

“Red flag from husband,” said one user.

After receiving a wave of comments, the mother updated her opinion.

She said: ‘Thanks for the answers. Unfortunately, sometimes I need reassurance about these things. But this is the peace of mind he needed to know that he is the problem here.’