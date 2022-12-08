Mom deflects Grinch criticism of 'animal cruelty' showcasing Schnauzer Rizzo's Christmas makeover

A mother from Chicago, Illinois, has defended her actions after trolls criticized her for painting her “sad” dog bright green, white and red to resemble the Grinch.

Ashley Spielmann, 37, shared a video of Miniature Schnauzer Rizzo’s Christmas makeover on TikTok last week, which has been viewed more than 10 million times.

But the mother-of-five was inundated with negative comments calling it “animal cruelty” and “mistreatment” to have colored the year-old’s fur despite using non-toxic dyes at the groomer.

One commented, “Pure dog abuse.”

Ashley Spielmann, 37, shared footage of Miniature Schnauzer Rizzo’s makeover on TikTok, showing off his green head and legs, as well as his red torso

Another wrote: “He looks so sad.”

One person posted, “How terrible, that poor dog.”

While others saw the fun side of it.

One wrote, “This is the cutest thing ever.”

Another commented: ‘He looks precious! As a groomer, this is absolutely not abuse in any way. imo it’s no different than putting babies all dressed up in beauty contests.’

Someone else added, “I love it.”

Ashley is married to 37-year-old golf pro Matthew Spielmann. She is mum to Madelyn, 15, Hayden, 14, Elise, 12, Kendall, seven, and five-year-old Hudson, said the whole family is looking forward to Christmas

The beautician, who is married to 37-year-old golf pro Matthew Spielmann, argued that dogs of that breed tend to have “grumpy-looking faces,” adding that it doesn’t suit the “happy-go-lucky soul.” of the pet. ‘.

Ashley shared several videos of her “Grinch dog” posing in front of the Christmas tree — and one of him being cuddled up on the couch next to the sarcastic caption “so abused.”

She said, “We love Christmas in our house and I knew our groomer with his white fur would do just fine coloring him.

“I was so excited when I saw him come out of the groomer. She sent pictures during the process and after he was completely blow-dried and I immediately loved it, which I knew I would.”

Ashley said, “My kids and husband thought he was crazy at first. I think it’s grown on them a bit now that they have a little green and red dog running around’

She added: “My kids and husband thought he was crazy at first. I think it’s kind of grown on them now that they have a little green and red dog running around.

“When I take him for a walk, people go crazy for his fur. I took him to Starbucks the next day and people in line were taking pictures of him.”

Ashley said Rizzo’s festive makeover was done by the same groomer he visits every six weeks.

Ashley, who also has a one-year-old black Miniature Schnauzer named Sosa, responded to criticism online, saying a dog-friendly dye specifically for animals had been used that is “perfectly safe.”

Ashely said Rizzo’s festive makeover was done by the same groomer he visits every six weeks. She responded to criticism online, saying a dog-friendly dye specifically for animals was used that is “perfectly safe.”

She continued, “Some people online have gone crazy over it saying it is animal cruelty.

When I posted it [the video of him with dyed fur] I didn’t think it would get the response it did as far as how many people felt the need to comment, but I’m not surprised either.

“We live in this day and age where everyone has to react to everything – good or bad.

“Comments are comments at this point, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

Rizzo was purchased in April as a buddy for Sosa.

Ashley said, “Both he and Sosa are beloved members of the family. I don’t even want to say it’s hurtful because we know what a good life our dogs have.

‘People base their judgment on a ten-second video. I just think it’s crazy that people get so mad and angry about something they don’t even really know.

“He’s a pretty happy soul, so when people comment on how sad he looks, I’m like ‘that’s just the breed.’

“I’ve shared additional videos. I don’t want to say I’m mocking people, but if people start saying it, I’ll say “yeah, look, his life is so bad.”

Pictured: Ashley with Miniature Schnauzer Rizzo before his celebratory transformation

Ashley, who is mum to Madelyn, 15, Hayden, 14, Elise, 12, Kendall, seven, and five-year-old Hudson, said the whole family is looking forward to Christmas.

She said News week“We’re really looking forward to Christmas and having our own little Grinch in our household. I hope he doesn’t steal the presents.

“We love Christmas in our house and absolutely love the Grinch,” Ashley said.

“My younger kids watched the movie every night last year. So since schnauzers have naturally grumpy faces, I thought we’d do something fun and he’d be the perfect Grinch.”

Spielmann said the process was also relatively quick, taking an hour and a half.

“My goal in doing this was to spread happiness, smiles and the Christmas spirit.” Ashley added.

“I got a message from a lady on TikTok who told me that the day she saw my video while she was being treated for cancer,” she said.

She said it made her whole day. It was so amazing, this complete stranger going through one of the hardest things, that my dog ​​could make her day.

“I hope it starts a trend and we see holiday animals or a bunch of colored Grinch pets everywhere.”