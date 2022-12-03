Mom claims that her 11-month old son’s hair is so long that people accuse her, claiming she put the baby in wigs.

An 11-month-old baby who was born with a full head of hair has been dubbed another member of The Beatles because of his locks that resemble a “wig.”

Rachel Silvis, 31, of Temecula, California, was shocked when her son Adam Silvis was born with a lush mane that grew so fast that she now has to tie it up in a “man bun.”

The mother-of-three explained that whenever she takes her son out in public, strangers often creep over his full head of hair and ask her what “vitamins” she took during her pregnancy. Some even wonder if the baby’s hair is real.

Adam, the son of Rachel Silvis, was born with a full head of hair and has been dubbed another member of The Beatles for his locks that resemble a ‘wig’

The 31-year-old from California was shocked when her now 11-month-old was born with a luscious mane that grew so fast she tied it in a ‘man bun’

The mother-of-three explained that whenever she takes her son out in public, strangers often crawl all over his full head of hair and even ask her what “vitamins” she was taking

Rachel said, “Everywhere we go, people say, ‘She has such beautiful long hair, never cut it. Let it grow out.’

And I’m like, “It’s a boy.” Everyone thinks his hair makes him a girl.

“Then I get questions like: ‘Was he born with so much hair? What did you do when you were pregnant with him? Did you take any vitamins?'”

And passers-by don’t just grill the apothecary on her son’s locks, they say he “could be one of the Beatles” – who also wore infamous mop tops.

Adam’s “out of control” hair has him waking up with “a large amount of bed hair,” his mother said, before adding that his luscious locks “would make middle-aged bald men pretty jealous.”

“Not even the bald middle-aged men, but the girls, the mothers—me too. I would like to have his hair. I would accept it in a heartbeat,” Rachel told Kennedy News.

She added that people often ask her if Adam wears a “wig,” to which she sarcastically replies, “Yes, I put a wig on my baby,” then clarifies “of course not.”

And while she adores her son’s mane, she emphasized that she’s not used to the attention of strangers who can’t help but stare at her baby’s head.

Adam’s “out of control” hair sees him waking up with a “bad amount of bed hair,” his mother said before adding that his luscious locks would “make bald middle-aged men pretty jealous.”

His luscious mane grew so fast and is so long that the mother of three now has to tie it up in a ‘man bun’

Passers-by not only grill the apothecary on her son’s locks, they also say he could be ‘one of the Beatles’ – who infamously wore mops

She said her other children were not lucky enough to be born with such a full head of hair, adding that her daughter Kathryn, two, was born completely bald and grew no hair until she was one.

“When he was born, he came out with a full head of hair and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen a baby with so much hair.’

“Everyone was really surprised, but all my friends and family said, ‘It’s nice, but he’s going to lose it and then it’ll come back different,'” she said.

But Adam’s hair never stopped growing, it grew longer and longer and by the time he was “three months old,” the adoring mother pulled his locks back into a ponytail.

“We do a man bun every day to keep it out of his face and eyes. Now I’ve had to cut his bangs and around his face a few times because he can’t see how it’s covering his face,” she said.

After regularly tying her son’s hair out of his face, Rachel Adam books his very first haircut when he turns one, despite pleas from others to ‘never cut it’

However, Rachel calmed fears when she noted that Adam would just get a “trim” and that his long hair “fits him”

After often having to tie her son’s hair out of his face, Rachel plans to book Adam’s very first haircut when he turns one, despite pleas from others to “never cut it.”

However, Rachel calmed the fears when she noted that Adam would just get a “trim” and that his long hair “fits him.”

Rachel said, “We all love and embrace his hair. Usually I cut it with my oldest son.

‘His dad is in the army so it always has to be super short and cut and we cut his hair on my eldest son too. But with him, I think it’s his looks.

“I think we’re going to trim it and make it look a little nicer when he turns one. But we’re going to keep the long hair look, I think it looks good on him.

“It makes him unique, it’s his thing.”