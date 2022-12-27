Mom captivated ‘wacky slug’ she spotted in a rock pool next to a popular beach

The creature is a harmless sea slug known as a Bennett’s nudibranch.

Sydney’s mother said she found the creature in the rock pools.

A mum was left in awe after spotting a ‘wacky sea slug’ on the beach on Boxing Day.

Sydney’s mother posted a photo of the colorful sea creature, which had a bright blue body, hot pink fins and spines, red spots, and a fluorine orange circle around its upper body, on a local Facebook page. .

Hundreds were excited by his find and rushed to inform him that the creature was a Bennett’s nudibranch.

They are common sea slugs that live between Victoria and Queensland ‘but usually much deeper’ than the Dee Why rock pool.

‘Wacky, what a wonderful word and indeed it is,’ wrote one woman.

“I saw some there a few years ago, beautiful right? I hope people leave them alone,” added another.

Slugs eat sea sponges and develop a “nasty taste” for fish. According to Sydney Underwater, that’s why they have red spots: so the fish know they don’t taste good.

Usually creatures with such bright markings are poisonous; however, Bennett’s nudibranch is harmless to humans.

Most sea slugs in the nudibranch family are harmless to humans, with the exception of Glaucus Atlanticus, known as the blue angel, which can sting.

The reason these bright blue cousins ​​of the Bennett’s nudibranch can sting is because they ‘steal stingers’ from some of the deadliest residents of the sea.

Their prey includes the Portuguese Man-O-War.

Bennett’s nudibranch used to appear on Australia’s 55p postage stamp in 2008/2009.