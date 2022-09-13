Mom calls for bully to be expelled after he sent her son a swastika with the N-word on it 60 times

<!–

A mother in Castle Rock, Colorado, wants her son’s tormentor expelled from school after she says bully Air dropped an image of a swastika with the n-word on it into the child’s phone more than 60 times .

Jana Veasey, the mother of a sixth-grader from Mesa Middle School, was shocked to learn that at about 7:30 a.m. on September 7, her son, who had just moved to the area with the family a few months ago, was receiving the fascist symbol on his phone, according to a report by Fox31.

Her son, Isaiah doesn’t even know who did it.

“They’ve never had a conversation, they don’t even have the same schedules. They don’t have lunch together, they don’t do anything together. So this kid just took the time to take this disgusting picture and then dropped it to my son over breakfast,” Veasey said during an interview.

Mesa Middle School seventh grader Isaiah Veasey, pictured here with his mother, Jana Veasey, received an AirDrop from a swastika formed the n-word typed out more than 60 times

Douglas County, Colorado school district officials said they have suspended the student who sent the hateful image, but declined to comment further

This is the hateful image that was airdropped into Isaiah Veasey’s phone, according to his mom Jana Veasey. She goes to the police after school officials suspend the perpetrator (post here is partially blurred for this article)

Douglas County School District knows who did it and they have suspended the student indefinitely.

That’s not good enough for the furious mother.

“It was a swastika sign with that word in it, shaped like a swastika sign,” Veasey told Fox31.

“I don’t understand how they can kick kids out of school for bullying, but they can’t kick a kid out for being racist. That should fall into the same category. It’s a form of bullying, just in a different way,” she says.

Outraged mother Jana Veasey said police had contacted her about filing a complaint against the student who sent her son the hateful message.

School boards refused to talk about the incident or the discipline against the offending student.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and employees and take any allegation of this nature very seriously,” Douglas County school officials said in a statement.

Veasey was not satisfied that they took the incident seriously enough and is now turning to the police.

“The police called and asked me if I wanted to file a report and I said yes. At first I wasn’t going to do that because maybe he’s just a kid, but then I thought, you know what, no,” Veasey told the news channel.

“There are too many excuses in the world why people can get away with certain things and I really don’t care that he’s a kid because I feel like his intentions were real. He knew what he was doing, so he should be punished for what he did,” she added.