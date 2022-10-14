Mom and widow of late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs speak out after trial

The mother and widow of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs have broken their silence, days after a former team staffer was sentenced to 22 years in prison for supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to his death in 2019.

On Friday morning, Tyler’s widow Carli Skaggs and his mother Debbie Hetman gave their first television interview since his death, speaking to Good morning America.

‘I couldn’t believe it was true. I mean, that day still haunts me,” Hetman recalled the day Tyler, 27, was found dead in a Dallas hotel room during an Angels road series in Texas.

Carli said she was driving her car on July 1, 2019 when she saw a phone call from Angels’ general manager and immediately “knew it was bad.”

“I didn’t want to hear what he was going to tell me. I knew my life changed forever in that moment,” she said. But she said she “had no idea” that her husband had a drug problem, calling it “the last thought that came to my mind.”

The family’s tragedy came to an end on Tuesday, when former Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison for supplying the drugs that led to Tyler’s fatal overdose.

“We’re lucky enough to hold someone responsible for our son’s death and a lot of people can’t do that right now with this fentanyl crisis,” Hetman said.

“I miss Tyler so much. He was my only son and, you know, I’m not going to be a grandmother. I’m not capable of holding a grandchild and those things,” the grieving mother added.

Carli revealed that the couple planned to try for their first baby after the fatal road trip in Texas.

“I remember when we talked about it four days before he died and he said when I got back from Texas,” the widow recalled.

“He would have been a great father. He was so great with kids and sometimes I wonder if I’ll ever be as happy as I was. I have a lot of healing to do, you know. I’m confident I’ll get there,” she said.

In court, prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, who made disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.

Hetman responded in the interview with the words: ‘In the past three years he has strayed. He has not taken any responsibility. And the fact that he says what he said about myself, my family, my son, that’s unacceptable.’

She also criticized Kay for claiming he was in the room while Skaggs overdosed, but failed to render assistance.

“That haunts me all the time. To think that there is someone in the room not helping your child, your son. So heartbreaking,” she said.

Carli complained that she was not accompanying her husband on the trip to Dallas.

“You know, I’m always thinking about…why didn’t I go to Texas. I wish I was there to save him, but he shouldn’t have needed it,” she said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge gave Kay two extra years on top of the 20-year minimum for his behind-bar remarks discrediting Skaggs and his family.

Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and legcuffs, did not respond when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his verdict.

There were emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 24 miles from where the Angels were set to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in suburban Dallas. hotel room.

On July 1, 2019, a makeshift memorial will be erected outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim in memory of Angel pitcher Tyler Skaggs who died that day in Texas

Kay was convicted on one count of drug distribution, resulting in drug death and conspiracy.

According to a coroner’s report, Skaggs, 27, had choked to death in his vomit and had a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

The trial included testimonies from five major league players who said they had been given oxycodone pills from Kay at various times between 2017 and 19, the years when Kay was accused of taking pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium.

Kay also used drugs herself, according to testimony and court documents.

He was in prison in Fort Worth, Texas, until his conviction, but will likely serve 22 years in his home state of California.

Kay’s lawyers say they plan to appeal his conviction.