Home Mom, 38, and her son, 8, were killed in their sleep when tornado ripped through Alabama
Categories: News

Mom, 38, and her son, 8, were killed in their sleep when tornado ripped through Alabama

PICTURED: Mother, 38, and her eight-year-old son who died in their sleep as a tornado swept through Alabama, sending a large pine tree toppling onto their home

  • Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son Cedarrius Tell, 8, were killed in their beds when a tornado toppled a pine tree on their Alabama mobile home
  • They slept in the same bed and it is believed they were asleep when the EF-2 tornado swept through the Flatwood community where they lived
  • Cedarrius’ father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the house when the tornado hit and survived with injuries
  • Neighbors described how Cedric was trapped under rubble and called for people to ask if his family was okay
  • The storm that crashed nearby was just one of dozens of tornadoes to touch down in four southern states Tuesday night.

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com

published: 04:08, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 04:09, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother and her young son were killed early Wednesday morning when a tornado swept through their Alabama neighborhood.

Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her eight-year-old son Cedarrius Tell were killed in their beds when a tornado toppled a pine tree onto their mobile home in the Flatwood community of northern Montgomery County.

The couple reportedly slept in the same bed when an EF-2 tornado swept past their home in the middle of the night.

Cedarrius’ father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the house and trapped under the rubble. He was later taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The storm that crashed nearby was just one of dozens of tornadoes to touch down in four southern states Tuesday night — at least 23 are reported to have touched down.

Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her eight-year-old son Cedarrius Tell were killed in their beds when a tornado dropped a pine tree on their mobile home in the Flatwood community of northern Montgomery County

Cedarrius and his father, Cedric Lamar Tell. Cedric was also in the house when the tree fell on it. He was injured and has been hospitalized but is expected to survive

The house where Chiquita and Cedarrius perished when a tornado dropped a tree on them

A relative of Chiquita and Cedarrius said they were probably sleeping together when the tree fell on their house.

Related Post
  1. African leaders agree to an “immediate ceasefire” in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Regional African leaders, including those of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, agree…

  2. Romancing the toner

    The customer relationship management is improved.

  3. Iran strikes late to defeat Wales in second World Cup game

    Iran's crucial victory is achieved by Ramin Rezaeian, Roozbeh Chishmi, and Ramin Rezaeian with their…

“The tree fell in the middle of the bed as they slept. It fell on the woman and child,” family member Norman Bennett said ROAD 31.

According to neighbors, they came out of their homes after the tornado passed and heard Cedric screaming. Bennett said Cedric was trapped under the rubble and he couldn’t if his family was okay.

‘He screamed. ‘Find my darling. Find my baby,” Bennett said.

The victims’ home was next to the Flatwood Community Center (above), which was razed to the ground in the story

A building destroyed by the EF-2 tornado that swept through the Flatwood community

During this week’s tornadoes, a church steeple was ripped from the building below

The victims’ home was next to the Flatwood Community Center, which was razed to the ground in the story.

The center’s director, Chenita Staley, said she fondly described them to AL.com.

“He’s been coming every summer for at least three, four years,” Staley said of Cedarrius. “As sweet as he can be. He was quiet, but got along with everyone. He loved his dinosaurs.’

“She used to bring stuff for the kids, ice cream and popsicles,” she said of Chiquita. “She said it’s hot here, so she always brought stuff for the kids. Just a nice person, nice personality.’

An apartment complex in Eutaw, Alabama, that was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday night

Tuesday evening a huge thundercloud passed over the south. At least 23 tornadoes touched down

The National Weather Service said winds from the tornado reached about 115 miles per hour.

Several others were injured in the storms across the county, but no other deaths were reported.

Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency, described some of the devastation she saw in the region as harrowing.

“It definitely looks like a little community has been wiped off the map,” she told FOX Weather on Wednesday. “It’s a really awful thing to think about when you look across the field, and you know there were houses on your way to work the day before, and when you leave work, they won’t be there.”

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Alabamadaily mailkilledMomnewsrippedsleepsonTornado
8 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

5 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

8 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

16 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

18 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

18 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

26 mins ago