Mom, 24, eats her own PLACENTA after blending it into a SMOOTHIE 

A mother revealed that she ate her own placenta after mixing it into a smoothie, claiming that it helped improve her skin, hair and nails.

The mother of one, Desiree Van Nice, 24, of Los Angeles, California, consumed the organ in 2020, following the birth of her daughter, Stella, and now, her actions have left many people on the web stunned and disgusted. .

According to Desiree, she decided to ingest her placenta, an organ that develops in the womb during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby, because a relative had done the same before.

A mother revealed that she ate her own placenta after mixing it into a smoothie, claiming that it helped improve her skin, hair and nails.

The mother of one, Desiree Van Nice, 24, of Los Angeles, California, consumed the organ in 2020, following the birth of her daughter, Stella.

Now, his actions have left many people around the web stunned and disgusted after he came clean about it in a recent TikTok video.

According to Desiree, she decided to ingest her placenta because a family member had done the same before.

Despite its ‘slimy’ and ‘lumpy’ texture, which she admitted made it difficult for her to swallow, Desiree has insisted it left her ‘feeling great’.

Is it safe to consume your own placenta? According to WebMDwomen eating their placenta after giving birth have become more popular recently. The outlet claimed that some consume it in pill form, while others fry it, and some new moms even eat it raw in the delivery room. He added that while people have attributed numerous physical benefits to eating the organ, there is not yet enough scientific research to back up these claims. “People who support eating the placenta say it can increase the energy and quantity of breast milk,” the outlet wrote. They also say it can level out your hormones, reducing your chances of postpartum depression and insomnia. ‘Those claims have not been fully proven. So there’s no proof that eating your placenta actually does these things. But some experts say we should keep studying it. Mayo Clinic he actually warned against the act, claiming that it can “harm both you and your baby” as it may contain “infectious bacteria and viruses”. The CDC has even advised people not to, after a newborn baby developed an infection when her mother consumed her placenta and breastfed the child.

He combined the placenta with mango, blueberries, peaches, pineapple and coconut milk, mixing it all in a blender, which he recorded and uploaded to TikTok in a video that has now gone viral.

The video, which has racked up over 111,000 views, quickly generated a lot of backlash for Desiree, with some people calling her a ‘cannibal’ and others accusing her of eating it just to get attention online.

Not bothering with hate, the 24-year-old is hopeful that by sharing the clip on the video streaming platform, she can normalize eating the placenta after giving birth.

On TikTok, she could be seen mixing the contents together, forming a reddish-pink drink before pouring it into a glass.

The video also showed her husband, Matthew Del Valle, 32, preparing the placenta before turning it into a smoothie by cutting it up.

“It was delicious,” he captioned the post.

As for its taste, Desiree explained: “It tasted like a smoothie [with] a slight taste of iron.

‘But it wouldn’t mix completely, and [was] thick and [didn’t] go through the straw,’ he added. ‘[It was] sticky and chunky.

“But I think it’s important for women to look at different things when it comes to pregnancy instead of following what everyone else is doing.

‘There [are] natural benefits everywhere and we might as well take advantage of them.’

According to WebMDwomen eating their placenta after giving birth have recently become very popular.

The outlet claimed that some consume it in pill form, while others fry it, and some new moms even eat it raw in the delivery room.

He added that while people have attributed numerous physical benefits to eating the organ, there is not yet enough scientific research to back up these claims.

Despite its ‘slimy’ and ‘lumpy’ texture, which she admitted made it difficult for her to get down, Desiree has insisted it left her ‘feeling great’

He combined the placenta with mango, blueberries, peaches, pineapple and coconut milk, blending it all in a blender, which he recorded and uploaded to TikTok.

The video quickly generated a lot of backlash for Desiree, with some people calling her a “cannibal” and others accusing her of eating it just to get attention online.

The video showed her husband, Matthew Del Valle, 32, preparing the placenta before turning it into a smoothie by cutting it up.

On TikTok, she could be seen mixing the contents together, forming a reddish-pink drink before pouring it into a glass.

“People who support eating the placenta say it can increase the energy and amount of breast milk,” the outlet wrote.

They also say it can level out your hormones, reducing your chances of postpartum depression and insomnia.

‘Those claims have not been fully proven. So there’s no proof that eating your placenta actually does these things. But some experts say we should keep studying it.

Mayo Clinic he actually warned against the act, claiming that it can “harm both you and your baby” as it may contain “infectious bacteria and viruses”.

The CDC has even advised people not to, after a newborn baby developed an infection when her mother consumed her placenta and breastfed the child.

Many viewers were upset with Desiree’s video and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Not bothering with hate, the 24-year-old is hopeful that by sharing the clip on the video streaming platform, she can normalize eating the placenta after giving birth.

As for its taste, Desiree explained: “It tasted like a smoothie [with] a slight taste of iron’

Desiree insisted that it “helped a lot” and that she felt a “huge difference in her mood”.

Many viewers were upset with Desiree’s video and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

‘Say it with me… “CANNIBALISM”, one person wrote.

‘This has no nutritional value, you’re just eating it for the sake of eating it,’ someone else said.

Desiree responded to this user insisting: ‘Everyone has their own opinion. It helped me A LOT.

“When I don’t eat it for a day, I can feel a big difference in my mood and the way I feel.”

Another viewer commented: “If you really think you’re benefiting from this, it’s just the placebo effect.”

‘Some things are okay to post, this isn’t,’ read a different comment.

A different user said, “I thought this was a joke,” while another added, “Oh no you didn’t sis.”