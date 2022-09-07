Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber enjoy a coffee date in Santa Monica

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Molly Sims showed off her gorgeous physique in a figure-hugging black dress with a daring high slit during a coffee date with husband Scott Stuber on Tuesday.

Satisfying her caffeine fix with a cup of Joe in Santa Monica, the Las Vegas star, 49, showed off her incredibly toned legs as she stepped to her car in a pair of strappy sandals.

For her laid-back getaway, she accessorized her chic ensemble with an oversized pair of black shades, a matching tote bag and her platinum blonde hair in a sleek bun.

Effortlessly chic: Molly Sims showed off her stunning physique in a form-fitting black dress with a daring high split during a coffee date with husband Scott Stuber on Tuesday

Her husband, 53, wore a casual blue polo shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Scott is a film producer and head of Global Film at Netflix, “where he oversees the development, production and acquisition of the Netflix film slate,” according to the organization.

Films made under Scott’s supervision include the Academy Award-nominated film The Irishman.

Coffee date: Satisfying her caffeine fix with a cup of joe in Santa Monica, the 49-year-old model showed off her incredibly toned legs as she stepped to her car in a pair of strappy sandals

Cool girl: For her laid-back outing, the model sported a pair of big blacks, a matching tote bag and her platinum blonde hair in a sleek bun

Molly and Scott tied the knot in 2011 after a year and a half of dating. The couple share sons Brooks, 10, and Grey, five, and daughter Scarlett, seven.

Back in February, the Lipstick on the Rim podcast host gave her fans a glimpse into her personal life in Us Weekly25 Things You Don’t About Me feature.

She told the magazine that with their entire household, she and Scott often find it difficult to have date nights.

Going Strong: Molly and Scott tied the knot in 2011 after dating for a year and a half. The couple share sons Brooks, 10, and Grey, five, and daughter Scarlett, seven

“Dating nights can be difficult with three kids,” she said. “My husband and I make time to talk in our closet (I’m not kidding!).”

The Wrong Missy actress also revealed, “I met my husband outside the bathroom at a Golden Globes after party.

The wellness blogger also explained that now that her kids are older, she can spend more time maintaining her health and fitness.

“Date nights can be difficult with three kids,” she recently told Us Weekly. “My husband and I make time to talk in our closet (I’m not kidding!.”

She said, “When the kids were little, I barely had time for an exercise routine in the morning. Now I’m back, honey!’

Molly said the “best vacation” she and Scott had ever taken was their most recent trip to the island of Capri last September.

“It was so special,” she added.