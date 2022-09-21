Molly Russell’s father tells inquest his daughter, 14, ‘battled her demons’ as he speaks at inquest

The father of tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell urged action today to “prevent such a young life from being wasted again” when he provided a pen portrait of his daughter at the inquest into her suicide – which will determine whether algorithms of social media played a role in her untimely death at age 14.

Ian Russell told the North London coroner of how Molly “fighted her demons”, but ended up committing suicide in November 2017 because of the “isolation she felt so deeply”.

Molly from Harrow is known to have watched material related to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

Past hearings have heard the schoolgirl posting tens of thousands of social media posts in the six months before she died, including content that “raised concern.”

Senior employees of social media giants Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Pinterest, will testify in person at the inquest.

Lawyers from the companies attended the hearing on Wednesday, as more than 40 people – mostly journalists, including from the US – filled the small court.

During the inquest today, Mr Russell said: ‘It has been almost five years since Molly died. Five years ago, Russell’s family life was unremarkable.

Molly, from Harrow, in north-west London, is known to have watched material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017.

“Our daughter Molly struggled with her mental health.

“It was clear she often took charge, but as a child she wasn’t demanding or pushy.

“Molly was undeniably a favorite of many of her teachers. She was an easygoing young girl. She was happy in her own company.

“She loved being with her sisters, just as they loved being with her.”

He added: “She was always the one you could rely on to snuggle up to you on the couch. She was self-sufficient and capable.’

Meta and Pinterest executives have been ordered by the coroner to fly over from the US to prove how algorithms used by social media companies are keeping people addicted and may have contributed to Molly’s death.

Molly’s family also wants the inquest to consider 29 internal Meta documents that allegedly contain research into the impact of self-harm and suicide of online material on teens.

Jud Hoffman, Head of Community Operations at Pinterest, and Liz Lagone, Head of Health and Wellbeing Policy at Meta will testify during the investigation, which will last more than a week.

When the investigation began today, Mr. Russell recited a poem Molly’s school friends had written for her funeral.

He said, “Our best friend, Molly. Thank you. Thank you for inspiring us to face our fears, for encouraging us to grow.

“Thank you for showing us we can get through the rain… and for believing in ourselves.”

Russell said of his daughter “will always be loved deeply and with all our hearts.”

He added: “Her death is tragic, but it is in remembering her life that she will stay with us forever.”

He said her death was a sign to people that it was okay not to be okay.

Russell told the inquest: “It’s important to talk to someone who is trained or qualified when needed.”

He put forward a statistic from the Mental Health Foundation which estimates that one in 15 people in the UK will commit suicide at some point in their lives.

He added: “No one is immune to such a tragedy, it is closer to all of us than we might think, and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, self-harm and suicide is literally vital.”

Ian Russell before the coroner in north London on Monday, ahead of the investigation into his daughter’s suicide

Mr Russell has said he is keen to learn lessons after the death of his daughter Molly.

He told the court: “Just as Molly would have wanted, it’s important to try and learn everything we can and then take all necessary steps to avoid wasting such a young life again.”

He added: ‘Her life mattered and her place in the world will remain as important as it always was.

“While her story is not the story any of us would have told, and it’s different from the story she would tell herself if she were still here, it will be just as powerful and influential.

“For those who knew Molly, never forget the adorable young woman that Molly was.

‘Never forget her caring nature. Never forget how good Molly was a good friend to so many.

“For anyone touched by her story, remember that there is always help and hope.

“Remember to live long and stay strong as Molly wished.”

In a statement read to the court on behalf of Molly’s mother, Janet, she recalled the harrowing moment when she discovered her daughter’s body.

Mrs. Russell said that on the morning of her daughter’s death, she was doing household chores and saying goodbye to one of her other daughters who went to school before starting to search the house for Molly but could not find her.

Her statement read: “I knew then that something wasn’t right.

‘I saw a load of her clothes on the floor (of her bedroom). For some reason I thought Molly had run away.

“When I looked in her room, I found her … I had no doubt it was her.”

Janet Russell said she started calling out her daughter’s name when she found out that Molly had passed away.

In a statement read on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Ms. Russell said: “I screamed and ran out of the room. Ian (Molly’s father) came up and I told him not to enter the room, but he did.

“My other daughter asked what happened and I said, ‘It’s Molly, it’s Molly’.

“Ian took Molly downstairs and started CPR while I called the ambulance. They gave us advice.

“Shortly after that, a paramedic arrived and started CPR on her.”

The court previously heard how Molly tweeted or retweeted 460 times on Twitter, liked 4,100 tweets, followed 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

She was a much more active Pinterest user, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life.

Molly didn’t have a Facebook profile.

But in the last six months of her life, she was on Instagram posts an average of 130 times a day.

This included 3,500 shares during that period, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

The investigation, which is expected to last up to two weeks, continues.

For free, confidential support, contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit their website