Molly Russell’s father heads to inquest after five-year wait for answers

A coroner today expressed “deepest condolences” to the family of 14-year-old Molly Russell as their long wait for answers would finally end today with the start of her investigation.

Molly, from Harrow, in north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

The courtroom, which seats 30, was filled to the brim with Molly’s relatives, including her father, Ian, mother, Janet and her sister, in addition to a crowded press bench and lawyers representing Pinterest, Meta and the family.

The inquest was postponed in March after thousands of pages of new evidence about her internet history were submitted.

Molly Russell’s father, Ian, (left) and her sister (right) arrive at her inquest in North London today

North London Court Coroner Andrew Walker said at the beginning of the hearing: “I will begin by expressing my deepest condolences to the family who have been here today.”

Molly from Harrow is known to have watched material related to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

Past hearings have heard the schoolgirl posting tens of thousands of social media posts in the six months before she died, including content that “raised concern.”

Senior employees of social media giants Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Pinterest, will testify in person at the inquest.

The court previously heard how Molly tweeted or retweeted 460 times on Twitter, liked 4,100 tweets, followed 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

She was a much more active Pinterest user, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life.

Molly didn’t have a Facebook profile.

Molly, from Harrow, in north-west London, is known to have watched material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017.

But in the last six months of her life, she was on Instagram posts an average of 130 times a day.

This included 3,500 shares during that period, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

Mr Walker previously challenged social media companies to ‘make the internet a safer place’ before adding ‘the sooner the parties focus on that, the better solutions we can have in due course’.

A pre-inquest review in September 2020 learned of how a massive amount of “pretty awful” Instagram posts had been disclosed to the investigation.

Since his daughter’s death, Ian Russell has been a vocal champion of social media platform reform and has established the Molly Rose Foundation in her memory.

The judicial investigation, which could last up to two weeks, continues.

For free, confidential support, contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit their website