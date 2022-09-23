Molly Russell ‘liked’ posts that ‘glamorised’ suicide before killing herself, inquest hears

<!–

Tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell liked suicide videos of ‘the most harrowing nature’ before committing suicide, a study finds today.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl from Harrow, in north-west London, did online research into self-harm and suicide before she died in November 2017.

Executives from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Pinterest, have flown in to testify in person at Molly’s investigation at Coroner’s Court in north London.

The study will examine algorithms used by social media companies to channel content to users and keep them hooked.

Molly’s family also wants the inquest to consider 29 internal Meta documents that allegedly contain research into the impact of self-harm and suicide of online material on teens.

Before showing the footage, coroner Andrew Walker warned the court that the videos were “almost impossible to watch.”

Tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell (pictured above) liked ‘glamorous’ suicide videos of ‘the most disturbing nature’ before committing suicide, was told during a London inquest today

Elizabeth Lagone, Meta’s Head of Health and Wellness Arrives at Barnet Coroner’s Court

He said: ‘The video content can be edited, but Molly had no such choice. My opinion is that the video footage should be played on its own.

‘Be warned, the images glorify suicide. It is of the most disturbing nature. Watching is almost impossible.

“I mainly say this to members of Molly’s family, but I think the video footage should be seen.”

Her family decided to stay in court while the videos played.

Social media, all “liked” by Molly before her suicide, showed people falling from buildings, jumping in front of trains and others hanging from a noose.

Some saw themselves cutting themselves with knives and even shooting themselves in the head.

Molly, from Harrow, liked disturbing videos she watched on social media, court heard

The words “fat,” “worthless,” and “suicidal” flashed across the screen between videos to the background of aggressive music.

It was unclear whether some of the videos contained clips from TV dramas and movies, or whether they showed real-life events.

Elizabeth Lagone, head of health and wellness policy at Meta, responded to Molly’s family’s allegations of internal investigation, telling the court she was not aware of any research the tech giant had done into how content affects users of its platforms.

Coroner Andrew Walker asked the Meta manager about research into the impact of self-harm related content on users and asked if there had been any internal investigation.

Judson Hoffman, Global Head of Community Operations at Pinterest, Leaves Court Yesterday

She said, “I’m not aware of any specific research on the impact of content. That would be very difficult research from an ethical point of view.’

Ms. Lagone later added: ‘We are confident that our policies take into account the needs of our youngest users.’

On Thursday, Pinterest’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, apologized after admitting the platform was “not safe” when the 14-year-old was using it.

Mr Hoffman said he “deeply regrets” posts Molly viewed on Pinterest before her death, saying it was material he “wouldn’t show to my kids.”

The judicial investigation, which will last up to two weeks, continues.