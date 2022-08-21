Molly Rainford’s nan, 82, reveals singer told her about spot on Strictly before anybody else

<!–

Molly Rainford’s grandmother, Doreen, has revealed that the singer confided in her that she took part in Strictly Come Dancing earlier than anyone else this year.

The former BGT finalist, 21, was announced three weeks later to join the BBC series, but the 82-year-old admitted it was terribly difficult to keep a secret.

She said the mirror: ‘I was told she was strict about it and that I had to keep it quiet, which was very difficult – because I’m a gossip. I don’t know how I did it, but I did it.’

“I don’t know how I kept it quiet!” Molly Rainford’s nan Doreen has revealed that the singer confided in her that she was in the Strictly for someone else this year (pictured February 2022)

Doreen also hilariously confessed that she watches Molly’s CBBC show Nova Jones every week, despite not understanding what’s going on.

She admitted: “I have no idea what it’s about. But when she’s on television, we watch it.’

The proud grandmother will now look Strictly. She said, ‘As soon as they give me the numbers, I’m going to write them down so I can vote. Molly takes anything they throw at her.”

The Strictly Come Dancing curse has seen many couples break up and get back together over the years.

Big news: The former BGT finalist, 21, was announced three weeks later to join the BBC series, but the 82-year-old admitted it was terribly difficult to keep the secret

But Molly recently said she’ll be avoiding all that drama when she stars on the show this fall.

The singer was revealed as part of the 2022 lineup alongside the likes of Tony Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Matt Goss.

Speak with The sunMolly opened up about the so-called Strictly Curse and resolutely barred herself from falling for it.

She insisted she was too young for a relationship and preferred to focus on her career.

Molly also revealed that her parents have warned her not to be “distracted” by boys.

She said: ‘I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture now. I want to focus on my career.

“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worry about boys yet. I’m single and have no intention of changing it.’

Molly added that when it comes to the judges, she doesn’t really have a game plan, saying, “I hope to charm the judges with my hard work. My plan is to just be myself.’