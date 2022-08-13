Molly Rainford vows not to fall for Strictly curse if parents don’t want them ‘distracted’ by boys

The Strictly Come Dancing curse has seen many couples break up and get back together over the years.

But Molly Rainford has said she’ll be avoiding all that drama when she stars on the show this fall.

The 21-year-old singer was unveiled this week as part of the 2022 lineup, alongside the likes of Tony Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Matt Goss.

Adamant: Molly Rainford has said she will avoid the Strictly cures when she stars on the show this fall

Speak with The sunshe has opened up to the so-called Strictly curse and has resolutely excluded herself from falling for it.

She insisted she was too young for a relationship and preferred to focus on her career.

Molly – who also stars in the CBBC series Nova Jones – also revealed that her parents warned her not to be “distracted” by boys.

She said: ‘I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.

“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worry about boys yet. I’m single and have no intention of changing it.’

Reveal: The 21-year-old singer was unveiled this week as part of the 2022 lineup, alongside names such as Tony Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Matt Goss (pictured in February 2022)

Molly added that when it comes to the judges, she doesn’t really have a game plan, saying, “I hope to charm the judges with my hard work. My plan is to just be myself.’

Earlier this week, she revealed she had already taken advice from 2020 contestant HRVY, adding that despite her performing background, she’s like ‘Ellie the Elephant’ when she takes to the floor.

Prior to her dance floor debut, Molly said, “I’ve always loved performing and being on stage, but I’ve never been the most confident dancer.

“I’m super excited about the challenge of pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and hopefully adding a new string to my bow.

TV star: Molly – who also stars in the CBBC series Nova Jones – also revealed that her parents have warned her not to be distracted by boys

‘It will introduce me to a whole new way of expressing myself! I am also quite competitive and I am excited to meet the pros and the other participants.

“Besides, I absolutely love the glitz and glamor that the show brings to the floor every week.”

The singer grew up in Essex and went on to study at the coveted Sylvia Young Theater School after auditioning for BGT in 2012.

She added: ‘I did Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 when I was 11 years old. That definitely changed my life because after I made it to the finals, I was sponsored by Sony Music and Simon Cowell to go to Sylvia Young theater school. Those auditions at school brought me to the CBBC world.’

The show’s official Twitter account revealed the news, writing: “Say hello to Molly Rainford, she’s an intergalactic pop superstar from @CBBC and she’s here to shine on #Strictly!”

Rising star: Molly star rose to fame when she competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 aged 11

This fall, Molly will be seen on CBBC screens as Nova Jones returns for series two, with a third series already filmed for release in the coming months.

Molly has been nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2022 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards and has released two EPs, including single Commitment, which has racked up over two million streams to date.

When asked what she’s most afraid of being on the show, Molly added: “Forgetting the steps because the judges notice everything.

“If I were singing, I would know how to handle it, but I’m afraid it would put me off if I dance too much.”

The star added that she has already spoken to former contestant HRVY about his time on the show, saying: “One of my really good friends was HRVY in 2020 and he said it was one of the best experiences he’s ever had.” .’