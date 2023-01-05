Molly Rainford looks incredible in a busty pink bikini as she soaks up the sun in Barbados

<!–

Molly Rainford showed off her incredible figure in a pink bikini as she posed for sizzling snaps on Instagram as she soaked up the sun in Barbados on Wednesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 22, was all smiles as she spent the day at the beach lounging in the ribbed two-piece which was skimpy in design.

She showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free and letting her long blonde locks fall over her shoulder in loose waves.

Beach days: Molly Rainford showed off her incredible figure in a busty pink bikini as she posed for sizzling snaps on Instagram on Wednesday as she soaks up the sun in Barbados

The CBBC star later took to her Instagram story and shared a gorgeous selfie in a vibrant orange leopard print bikini.

The beauty pulled down the straps of the swimwear to avoid tire marks as she flashed a coordinated orange french manicure.

Molly swept back her long blonde locks in a chic updo and embellished her with a simple gold chain choker.

Soaking up the sun: The Strictly Come Dancing star, 22, was all smiles as she spent the day on the beach, lounging in the ribbed two-piece

Simply stunning: The CBBC star later took to her Instagram Story and shared a stunning selfie in a vibrant orange leopard print bikini and brushed back her long blonde locks to keep her cool

She showed off her radiant tan in the natural selfie as she listened to music while reclining on the sun lounger.

It comes after Molly reunites with Strictly co-star Fleur East as they caused a storm for a fun snap during the lavish escape.

The duo reunited away from the ballroom after befriending on the hit BBC dance show where they both reached the final.

Molly wowed in a bright yellow and blue crochet two-piece while singer Fleur, 35, opted for a black and red number for the sizzling Instagram snap.

Sizzling: It comes after Molly reunited with Strictly co-star Fleur East as they caused a storm for a fun snap during the lavish outing

The girls both beamed at the camera in chic sunglasses as they raised their arms in the air on the deserted sandy beach.

Molly captioned the post: “From the ballroom to the beach.”

Fleur also took to her Instagram story to share a cute video of the pair joking around the beach.

“Barbados, nice to see you here, mate,” Molly joked.

All smiles: Molly wowed in a bright yellow and blue crochet two-piece while singer Fleur, 35, opted for a black and red number for the sizzling snap

Friends! The duo reunited away from the ballroom after befriending on the popular BBC dance show where they both reached the final

The singer replied, “Fancy bumping into your Molly, I mean what are the odds.”

The pair were seen laughing in their swimwear and matching cover ups as they laughed as they were in the bottom two of Strictly.

Molly added, “Last time I saw you, we were in the ballroom.”

‘And now we were on the beach. Look at us. Barbados. We’ve come a long way Molly. Those bottom two are worth something,’ Fleur responded.