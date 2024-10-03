Molly Meldrum looks unrecognizable in the latest image following a heartbreaking health update, 18 months after he was last seen in public exposing himself at a Rod Stewart concert.

Australian music icon Molly Meldrum looked completely unrecognizable in a recent photo after it was revealed she is “struggling” with her health.

Meldrum, 81, sported an unkempt beard as he flashed a peace sign at the camera in the rare image taken in April this year.

He wore a large jacket and a red cap as he smiled and posed while holding an album.

Meldrum has been “struggling” with his health and has largely withdrawn from public life, a close source revealed.

Next month will mark 50 years since Countdown, the long-running ABC music show that propelled Meldrum to stardom, debuted on Australian television screens.

Meldrum, who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years, failed to show up at a Royal Australian Mint event in Melbourne on Wednesday to launch a commemorative Countdown coin.

Former Countdown host Gavin Wood has revealed his long-term partner has struggled with his health since his highly publicized fall from a ladder in December 2011, which nearly killed him.

“The fall, it’s all because of the fall, it was a horrible thing to have happened,” Wood said. the Herald of the Sun.

‘He will be 82 years old in January. He’s been a public figure his whole life and I think he’s just enjoying a quieter life.

“He’s still Molly, he’s still interested in music and he’s still 11. He’s still mischievous, he still has that spark that we love, but I think he’s enjoying life being a normal person.”

Although Meldrum did not attend the coin toss, he did release a statement and dropped his famous catchphrase whenever he recommended an artist on the show.

“I have very good memories of those days and a show that I will never forget,” Meldrum said.

‘We made a difference to the music industry in Australia and that’s why I’m delighted to see the commemorative coins being made.

‘Do yourself a favor and get one. The iconic countdown lives on.”

Wood said his former colleague Meldrum would be “pleased” to see something “as beautiful and imaginative” as the coins commemorating the spectacle he is synonymous with.

Wood, who was an announcer and occasional substitute presenter on Countdown, which ran from November 8, 1974 to July 19, 1987, said the program was a product of Meldrum’s enthusiasm and foresight.

The show was something Meldrum “lived, breathed, drank, consumed” — it was “everything” to him, Wood said.

Meldrum has remained out of the public spotlight since his last controversy 18 months ago.

Meldrum with pop superstar Kylie Minogue at the Australian Music Vault launch in 2017

In March 2023, Meldrum made headlines for exposing himself and appearing to urinate on the floor at a Rod Stewart concert in Melbourne.

A video obtained by Daily Mail Australia shows him exposing his private parts near the end of the pop singer’s show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

He appeared to urinate on the floor while facing the stage and wearing his trademark Stetson cowboy hat.

The alarming incident came after a series of other strange antics by Meldrum in recent years.

In January 2023, Meldrum caused a stir after dropping his pants during his old friend Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

During his final act, the I’m Still Standing hitmaker brought Meldrum on stage for a performance of The B**** Is Back.

Meldrum blamed a wardrobe malfunction, but footage soon resurfaced showing him performing the same antics in front of spectators at the 2022 ChillOut Festival in Daylesford, Victoria.