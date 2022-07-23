Molly McCann strikes again with STUNNING spinning elbow to knockout Hannah Goldy at UFC London

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann took the 13th win of her MMA career on Saturday night with a first-round knockout of Hannah Goldy after a decisive twisting elbow.

The move becomes something of a trademark for McCann, after she knocked out Luana Carolina with a similar elbow strike in her last fight.

The win was clearly an emotional one for 32-year-old Liverpudlian, who followed the knockout by jumping out of the octagon into the crowd.

After the fight, McCann said: ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this in martial arts in the UK – standing behind a female athlete,

‘You are from the working class, you all came for me. I appreciate you.

“It’s those walk-outs, it’s that energy you bring in that makes you finish. To see all the others on this map who didn’t like it that much, they disappointed you. I won’t disappoint you… I’m not an Everton Football Club!’

Paddy Pimblett won his fight against Jordan Leavitt. by submission in the second round

The 27-year-old used his victory speech to deliver a powerful message about men’s mental health

She then led the crowd in a chant of “f*** the Tories” and was seen shortly after having a celebratory drink with fellow fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Mike Chandler.

Another fighter who enjoyed McCann’s success was the visibly souped-up Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett, who took to the air and cheered for victory from his locker room as he prepared for his own fight against Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett won his match by submitting in the second round and used his victory speech to deliver a powerful message about the importance of men talking to each other.