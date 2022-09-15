Molly McCann shows off Rolex gifted by Drake after £1.2m bet win on Meatball and Paddy Pimblett

Molly McCann has been awarded a Rolex gold watch by Drake for helping the Canadian rapper win £1.2 million.

‘Meatball Molly’ and fellow Scouse UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett placed a double bet on Drake, who bet £1.9million that they would both win at UFC London in July.

Pimblett sent Jordan Leavitt into the second round of their fight, while McCann produced a sensational TKO of Hannah Goldy thanks to a vicious twisting elbow – with Drake taking home a massive £3.1 million jackpot.

McCann shared a video on an Instagram story Monday of her walking towards Liverpool’s famous Liver Building before turning the camera down to show off her new Rolex watch.

She confirmed that Drake kept his promise and thanked the 35-year-old rapper in a caption accompanying the video.

In the wake of UFC London, McCann privately messaged Drake and confirmed that he would send both fighters a Rolex.

Pimblett showed off his Rolex watch in a video he also posted on Instagram last month.

In the video, he receives a green box with the Rolex in it and says, “A what?”, “A little something from Drake,” was the response.

‘Oh shit! Oh my… Belter! Thank you very much. Nice for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got one for us.’

Drake staked a huge Bitcoin stake totaling £1.9 to £3.1 million.

Drake posted a hold of his bet on Instagram, a crypto casino and betting platform, and placed a £1.9m stake on the Liverpool duo to win their respective battles in London.

Drake captioned the grip of his betting slip on Instagram as “Scousers parlay,” referring to the town where Pimblett and McCann are both natives.

After winning the huge bet, it would have been brutal for Drake not to acknowledge that the two sides were the key to winning the £3 million jackpot. Indeed, Drake promised that he would buy the two fighters a Rolex each for their respective parts in his win.

Drake is notoriously better, but has not always had results to his liking. The musician wasted £236,583 betting on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington earlier this year.

And he also lost £172,000 betting that Kamaru Usman would beat Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Pimblett, who overcame a personal tragedy to fight and win on Saturday when he revealed after his fight that one of his friends had committed suicide that week, said they would not fight at the O2 again.

‘Now I’m sure I’ll fight on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and DC [Daniel Cormier] comment,” he said.

“We don’t fight in the O2 anymore, it’s too small. But we’ll do Anfield – I promise you now.’

McCann echoed Pimblett’s feelings, saying, “I want to go anywhere. If you take me to Boston, I own it. Take me to Vegas, I’ll own it.

She added: ‘We are a package deal. You’ve seen it tonight – no disrespect for a fighter on this card, but who’s had the press? Who gave you all [the media] sound bites?’