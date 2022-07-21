Molly McCann insists she cannot bask in the glow of UFC London heroics ahead of Hannah Goldy clash

Molly McCann had admitted that fond memories of her incredible KO with twisting elbow in March will “f**k all” her on Saturday night.

‘Meatball’ returns to the scene of her spectacular win over Luana Carolina, but this time starts again against Hannah Goldy.

The 32-year-old took home a $50,000 performance bonus for her knockout four months ago, but understands it should be relegated to the history books.

She said, ‘That twisting elbow means f*** all on Saturday, doesn’t it. That’s not going to win me the fight that lives off the last fight.

“But what it has done has given me the faith and the mental strength to step into this and know what I’m really capable of.

“I think you all really saw it the last time I was here. I was calm. I was picked up. I had my funny jokes and my swear words here and there.

“But I’m really finding my way in the UFC now and I just want to show consistency.

“Look, I’m actually fighting someone I’m really reaching so I don’t really have to fight for a change, I’ll just be able to hold on and move and do it right.”

Goldy has lost two of her last three and knows that a win over McCann in enemy territory could ignite her career.

But the Liverpool fighter is ready for anything, adding: “I see the fight going two ways. Her style is quite counter-striking from the back foot and I’m prepared for anything.

“I’ve fought with Taila Santos on the floor, I’ve fought with Lara Procopio on the floor, I’m very used to those fights now.

“We’ve cleaned up in some places and worked hard. After the last fight I was allowed to leave and train with J-Flo just like our Patrick did the time before. I need to get back to some judo and things that should negate her strengths.”