Molly-Mae launches new PrettyLittleThing collection with stunning shoot

Molly-Mae Hague has launched her latest collection for PrettyLittleThing, posing in a stunning desert shoot.

The Love Island star looked stunning in a range of sassy designs, including a cropped blazer and a mint green thigh-length mini dress.

The collection is the latest for the hugely influential star, who was named Creative Director of the fashion brand a year ago.

Molly-Mae, 23, created a storm of fall/winter designs in the scenic setting that matched the collection’s green and brown color palette perfectly.

One photo showed the Love Island fave lying in the sun and showing off her incredible figure in a cropped brown blazer with sassy criss-cross detailing.

She also wowed in a strapless mint green dress, as well as a gorgeous black bodysuit paired with low-slung olive pants.

It was exclusively revealed this week by MailOnline that Gemma Owen, star of Love Island in 2022, has signed a six figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said: ‘Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she is smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, recognizable style.

“We are very excited to have her join the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing towards greater sustainability.