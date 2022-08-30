Molly-Mae Hague wows in a cleavage-baring bodysuit in behind-the-scenes footage from new campaign

Molly-Mae Hague wowed in a plunging neckline bare-bones bodysuit as she set up a storm for her upcoming fashion campaign on Tuesday.

PrettyLittleThing’s creative director, 23, then morphed into a cropped bra top strung around her torso in a behind-the-scenes look.

She looked sensational as she showed off the brand’s latest collection on set from a sun-drenched location.

Molly-Mae paired the very busty beige bodysuit with matching wide-leg pants and rectangular sunglasses.

She pulled her long blond locks back into a straight bun as she sat down on a chair in the middle of a scenic road.

The former Love Island contestant opted for a radiant makeup palette with a hint of black eyeliner and gold earrings to complete her look.

While posing for another photo, Molly-Mae went braless while donning a chocolate brown blazer with graphic print leggings.

She let go of the bottom half of her hair while changing her hairstyle to change her look.

The influencer was later joined on set by her infamous stuffed elephant, Ellie Belly, who was also seen with her on Love Island.

Molly-Mae’s new campaign comes as Gemma Owen has signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019’s Molly-Mae by signing with the global fashion website.

PLT Marketplace is a new initiative where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

It was announced by Molly-Mae at a press conference in February, first as an app for the UK, before rolling out to other international markets towards the end of the year.

It also enables consumers to sell not only their old PLT items, but also second-hand items from other brands.

Molly-Mae said, “We’ve been on it for over a year now. It will be an app where girls can resell their PLT pieces and pretty much anything previously loved.

“It’s a huge step for us and something we think will disrupt the fashion industry because people don’t expect it from us.”

The influencer and TV personality will be the first to use the marketplace and sell her beloved garments as a “top seller” with the proceeds going to charity.

“I have hundreds of PLT pieces in my wardrobe and you can’t physically wear them all and I love encouraging other people to buy this from me so they can wear it again.”

She added that the market would encourage sustainability and encourage the young customer base to rethink disposable fashion, saying: “It will encourage girls to think that this piece might still be in really good condition and to hire someone else.” encourage them to buy it, and it’s great to make a little money for our girls too.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.