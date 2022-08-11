Molly Mae Hague steps out in workout clothes after telling fans she’s ‘putting on weight’

Molly-Mae Hague stepped out in Manchester training clothes on Thursday, after telling fans she had recently arrived.

The reality star, 23, looked amazing in black cycling shorts and a matching tank top, but looked a little down when she went out in the sun.

She wrapped an orange oversized sweater around her shoulders and wore sneakers and thick socks, completing her look with a Chanel bag.

Healthy lifestyle: Molly Mae Hague stepped out in Manchester training clothes on Thursday after telling fans she was ‘putting on weight’ amid speculation about boob jobs

Occasionally: In the photo on the left in June 2022; Pictured at right in August 2021

Her blonde locks were pulled from her face for her solo outing after she was forced to address rumors that she may have had a boob job.

On Sunday, Molly-Mae took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she admitted she was “upset” about the recent speculation about boob jobs, insisting she hadn’t had surgery.

She told her followers that her breast appearing bigger is simply due to gaining weight, and claimed that if she went under the knife she would be transparent about it.

Style sorted: The reality star, 23, looked amazing in black cycling shorts and a matching tank top, but looked a little down when she went out in the sun

Sleek: Her blonde locks were pulled from her face for her solo outing after she was forced to address rumors she may have had a boob job

A follower asked Molly-Mae, “I’m sure you’ve had a subtle boob job. Can you please talk about it!? X.’

Molly-Mae replied, “If I had a pound for every time I’ve been asked this lately, I’d be a very, very rich lady.

‘Guys, I’ve arrived! That’s why my boobs have gotten bigger, to be honest.

“I’m also really upset that you guys would think I’d secretly try and say nothing, if I had a boob job. If I had a boob job, you guys would know for sure. But no, I haven’t.’

Angry: On Sunday, Molly-Mae took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she admitted she was “upset” about the recent breast speculation, insisting she hadn’t had surgery

Candid: The TV star told her followers that her breast appearing bigger is simply due to gaining weight, claiming that if she went under the knife she would be transparent about it

In 2020, the reality star famously documented getting her lip filler dissolved on her YouTube channel.

And in May of this year, Molly-Mae opened up about feeling “embarrassed” about getting excessive amounts of filler in the past and feeling “blessed” that she could “fix it.”

The former Love Islander talked about getting her lips done at age 18, thus starting a ‘vicious cycle’ of supplementing treatment.

Molly has now said that while it was difficult to continue in the public eye, she “realized that other girls are going through this too.”

Mistakes: In May of this year, Molly-Mae opened up ’embarrassed’ about getting excessive amounts of filler in the past and feels ‘blessed’ that she was able to ‘fix’ it (pictured in 2019)

Undoing the Damage: In 2020, the reality star famously documented getting her lip filler dissolved on her YouTube channel

Speaking with the Sunday Timesthe influencer explained that she saw that it “could really be a bit of a movement.”

“It was important to me to be honest about that,” she added, after coming off Love Island the star got a ‘full package’ of treatment for £500, targeting her cheeks, jaw and lips.

Sharing an excerpt from her upcoming book Becoming Molly Mae – due out next month – with the publication, she opened up a photo of her in a 2019 vlog that went viral as trolls rushed to mock her appearance after a filling procedure.

She described feeling “hurt” by the reaction and realized she didn’t feel “prettier” or “better” from fillers, adding, “Filler would have made me feel worse.”

Before and after: Molly-Mae looked fresh and natural (photo left October 2017 and right March 2019)

Molly has previously admitted that she did not recognize herself when she reached the age of 21, after undergoing several cosmetic procedures.

The influencer has had her lip and jaw filler dissolved and her composite bonding veneers removed, saying she is “afraid of herself” looking at past photos.

She continued A CEO’s Diary with Steven Bartlett podcast: ‘I wouldn’t say I got addicted to it, but when I was 21 I didn’t look like the same person anymore.

“I literally looked like a different person. When I look at pictures now, I am terrified of myself. I’m like, “Who was that girl?” I do not know what happened.

“But there was a pivotal moment where I went and got a lot of filler and I posted a YouTube video and I hadn’t let the filler settle and it was really swollen and a screenshot of that video, it’s been trending on Twitter for weeks.” .

‘It was horrible. It was downright awful. My face was literally like, it was just awful. That was also the moment for me where I was, I think things have to change.

‘I thought, one day I’ll let my lips dissolve. It was a process. I went and had my lips dissolve and I posted about it on YouTube and I didn’t expect the response I got. It was huge.’