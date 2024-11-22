Molly-Mae Hague reveals why she said yes to no holds barred docuseries after Tommy Fury split as she prepares to show ‘unglamorous’ side of her life in new six-parter

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed why she said yes to filming a no-holds-barred documentary series following her painful split from Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star, 25, told MailOnline that after spending years building a relationship with her followers on YouTube – which is where she can tell the reality of her life behind the perfect Instagram posts – she wanted to connect even more with his fans. sharing within your home, career and relationships.

In an exclusive interview, the mother of one said her new six-part series with Prime Video will give viewers a look into her life on a “deeper level” after cameras have been following her every move for the last four months.

The series, launching with the first three episodes on January 17, follows Molly’s journey from her highly publicized breakup to juggling the launch of her clothing brand Maebe and being a mother to her one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

And Molly predicts audiences will be shocked by her “unglamorous” life as she promises to “keep it real” for her fans.

Molly said: ‘The cameras have been following me for months. It’s a very exciting period of my life and I really wanted to document it.

“It’s very different to my YouTube because I feel like with my channel I show the smaller bits that I think people will enjoy watching while they’re having a cup of tea in bed or enjoying their dinner, but with this it shows.” another 360º of my life on a deeper level and following me, getting an idea of ​​my life.

“My YouTube will always be the same, my YouTube is where, without seeming embarrassing, I connect with my audience because it’s behind the scenes of that Instagram image that shows a positive, one-dimensional part of your day, but then you can go to my YouTube and hearing myself talk about things in my day-to-day life that maybe didn’t go as planned or aren’t as good. I’ve always kept it very real on my YouTube and I plan to do the same with this one.

‘What’s been happening in my life from the release of Maebe onwards is what people will want to see. As much as I’ve enjoyed creating the brand, it hasn’t always been glamorous.

‘I feel like everything is lining up and happening the way it should happen. I’m very picky about everything I do with my career and I take 1 percent of the jobs that come along, so I feel like it’s nice to be in the time of my life to say yes more and open myself up to opportunities. It took me a long time, but I loved it.’

The influencer dazzles in new promotional images of the series, wearing a white blazer with gold earrings.

Cameras have captured Molly during the difficult weeks overcoming her breakup with Tommy, as well as at the launch of her pop-up store in London with Maebe in September.

She also filmed inside her luxurious Cheshire mansion, where she previously lived with the boxer and still resides with her daughter Bambi, who will also appear in the six-part show.

While fans don’t have long to wait for the series’ debut, the final three episodes will air in spring 2025.

Molly spoke to MailOnline in September about the pressures she felt launching her first clothing brand, knowing her Instagram followers have high expectations.

She said: “The main thing I feel is that people expect a fully established, complete, put together business from me when it’s basically just me and one person who’s been helping me run everything.”

‘That’s the pressure I feel, to do everything well and perfect for eight million followers who have their eyes on this and the rest of the world. We’re just getting started and we’re not going to get it right right away.

“The problem with having a business when you’re in the public eye is that you have no margin for error.”

Running multiple businesses is just one part of Molly’s life.

She became a mother to Bambi in January 2023 and has spoken about the challenges she has experienced as a new mother.

Molly recently revisited the room where she gave birth to meet her manager’s newborn baby and recalled her initial feelings as a mother on her YouTube channel.

She said: “Coming back into that room was really surreal, I had a lot of incredible highs in that room and a lot of really low lows.”

“I remember when my milk came in while I was showering in that room, the way I cried in the shower in that room, I had never cried like that before in my life.”

She added: “I literally felt like my life was over even though I had just given birth, it was very strange.”