Molly-Mae Hague looks loved-up with Tommy Fury in Switzerland after he revealed plans to propose

They have grown stronger after coming second in the ITV2 dating series Love Island in 2019.

And Molly-Mae Hague put on a much-loved show with boyfriend Tommy Fury on a romantic trip to Switzerland after the boxer revealed his plans to propose “very soon.”

The Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing, 23, donned a khaki quilted jacket, paired with beige cargos as she posed with Tommy, also 23, in front of the country’s stunning scenery in her latest Instagram post.

Couple: Molly-Mae Hague shows off boyfriend Tommy Fury on romantic trip to Switzerland after boxer revealed plans to propose ‘very soon’

Molly wore her blond locks in a ponytail and put on orange sunglasses on her head, while wearing a black Chanel shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Tommy cut a casual figure in a pair of brown cargos, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

Molly wrote with the sweet snaps: ‘Exploring with you’

The couple spent the day at the top of Mount Pilatus, enjoying a fun sledding activity with Molly’s sister Zoe and her fiancé Danny Rae.

Last month, after three years together, Tommy revealed he plans to propose to girlfriend Molly-Mae “very soon.”

Incredible: The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director, 23, bundled up in a khaki quilted jacket, paired with beige cargos as she poses with Tommy, also 23, in front of the country’s stunning scenery in her latest Instagram post

Fun day out: The couple spent the day at the top of Mount Pilatus, enjoying a fun tobogganing activity

Calm: Tommy cut a casual figure in a pair of brown Nike cargos, a white t-shirt and a black jacket

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director.

As he caught up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy: ‘When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time’

His response was: ‘It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon’

Fun: Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019, the pair surpassed expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other

Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019, the pair surpassing expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and things have been getting better ever since.

In October, Molly admitted: ‘I’d like a ring soon, please’ as she spoke of her romance with Tommy, who she described as ‘perfect’.

She said, ‘It’s been the best two years of my life with everything, with my job, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky.’

It comes after the couple sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted at a jeweler in Dubai last month.

According to reports, the couple viewed a six-figure engagement ring during their sun-filled getaway.

In a photo obtained by The sunthe reality stars sat side by side at Cara Jewelers during their trip to the United Arab Emirates, where Manchester-born Tommy claimed his girlfriend’s ring should be a “top of the range, flawless gem.”

A source in the sophisticated showroom told the publication that Pretty Little Thing’s creative director talked for an hour about how she wanted the ring fitted, before Tommy sighed, “I’m just here to pay for it, mate.”