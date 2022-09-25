Molly-Mae Hague is PREGNANT! Love Islander announces she and Tommy Fury are expecting first child

Molly-Mae Haag has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island stars, both 23, confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday afternoon with a heartwarming joint Instagram post, where they first revealed her blossoming baby bump.

Posting a tear-jerking black-and-white video of Tommy kissing her growing belly, Molly-Mae wrote, “Can’t wait for the adventures we haven’t even dreamed of.”

The video started with Molly-Mae crying as she read those words in her Love Island end-season speech to Tommy during their 2019 stint on the ITV show.

After the pair hugged in the throwback clip, Molly-Mae revealed a close-up of her baby bump in a form-fitting, ribbed sleeveless dress as Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” was heard.

Tommy can then be seen crouching, gently kissing her belly while Molly-Mae laughs with joy, holding her hands above and below her baby bump, before the pair share a loving embrace.

The pair were inundated with congratulations from fellow Love Islanders, with Maura Higgins gushing: ‘AND HERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH.’

Joanna Chimonides commented: ‘OMGGGG CONGRATULATIONS MY DARLING!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

“GO AGAIN ️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Aunt Steph loves you so much already,” wrote Stephanie Lam, while Montana Brown added: “Stop, this is amazing!!!! Congratulations lovebirds.’

Zara McDermott wrote: ‘I’m sobbing ️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you both. what great news.’

Fellow YouTuber Saffron Barker gushed, “I’m so happy for you both. what really beautiful parents you will be!!!❤️.’

The announcement comes after Molly-Mae sparked speculation she may have been expecting, given that several of her recent photos were taken from the chest, or where she’s covered in loose-fitting clothing.

It comes after the couple put on a much-loved display as they shared snaps from their romantic trip to Switzerland, after Tommy revealed his plans to propose “very soon.”

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the blonde beauty.

As he caught up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy: ‘When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time’

His response was, “It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon.”

Many big changes take place in Molly-Mae and Tommy’s lives as the couple as they renovate their £3.5million Cheshire mansion.

Molly-Mae recently glimpsed their master bedroom when she took a photo of herself in the mirror, with the expansive floor space visible behind her, with the television personality.

She captioned her story: “I can’t believe we’ll be sleeping in our bedroom anytime soon. It’s been a while!!!!’

The influencer shared a photo of the room from a different angle on her Instagram Stories, noting that the floors had yet to be laid.

She wrote: ‘The carpets are coming tomorrow. I think I could cry.’

The room was decorated with cream-colored walls, with bright spots in the ceiling illuminating the space.

The reality star also posted a photo of a huge television mounted in the wall, with Molly-Mae telling her followers that a cozy fireplace would be installed under the device.

Finally, she posted a photo of the black double doors leading to the master bedroom, while Molly-Mae wrote, “Okay, they need a VERY good cleaning, but the orange blankets are off our bedroom doors.”

Beginning: Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island’s 2019 series after she bombed into the villa on day four and asked for a date with the boxer

Molly-Mae got the keys to her 6-bedroom home earlier this year and began organizing renovations, opting for marble floors and gold finishes.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island’s 2019 series after she burst into the villa like a bomb on day four and asked for a date with the boxer.

They quickly paired up and were together throughout their time on the show, reaching the final where they finished in second place behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The pair have been together ever since, proving to be one of Love Island’s most enduring romances.