Molly-Mae Hague hits back at troll over designer baby clothes and hints she will have another child

She is preparing to give birth to her first child, a baby girl, in a few weeks.

And pregnant Molly-Mae Hague has already hinted that she will have another one soon.

The Love Island star, 23, did a baby Q&A on Wednesday where she revealed she hopes to repurpose her baby’s nursery for a sibling.

One fan asked, “Are you going to convert the nursery into a real room for a baby girl when she gets older?”

Molly-Mae replied, “I guess it depends on how soon we have another baby!” Either we put a cot in her room or when she is old enough she goes upstairs and we leave the nursery the same.

‘However, I doubt she will be old enough. I would like to have an age difference of two or three years, like me and my sister.’

She also clapped back to a follower who criticized her use of designer baby clothes.

They said, “You know your baby probably won’t even get three wears of designer stuff.”

Molly-Mae defended herself by writing, ‘Her wardrobe is probably 5% designer pieces that were mostly bought as gifts! Everything else is high street.

‘I really don’t plan on dressing her in anything expensive/designer unless it’s a special occasion.

“Anything we don’t use/she doesn’t wear, I give to charity.”

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae dropped a major hint that she was about to give birth.

The Love Island favorite tricked fans into thinking her baby girl’s arrival was imminent when she said “goodbye long nails” on Tuesday night and dropped her usual claws in favor of a short manicure in a short clip posted to her Instagram story .

The TV personality, who is expecting her first child with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, included a baby and bottle emoji as she prepared to enter the world of motherhood.

Molly-Mae captioned her first post: “Goodbye long nails…for a very long time.”

The influencer also added a shocked emoji, heart, cloud, bubble and bath emoji to the image.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019.

The couple exceeded expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and things have been going better ever since.

In October, Molly admitted ‘I’d like a ring soon, please’ while talking about her romance with Tommy, which she described as ‘perfect’.

She said, “It’s been the best two and a few years of my life with everything, with my job, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky.’

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae gave her fans a peek inside her bespoke wardrobe for her and Tommy’s new arrival as she put the finishing touches on.

The influencer has certainly prepared for all occasions, as the wardrobe includes a huge collection of cozy Babygros, designer clothes, plush cuddly toys and shoes such as mini Nike Jordans and Ugg boots.

Perfect for a large brood, she and Tommy share a lavish £4 million Cheshire mansion with six bedrooms and an expansive garden.

In the video shared on Instagram, she admitted that she wanted to make her daughter’s wardrobe a mini version of her own, with PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director opting for an open-shelf design.

The shelves were all painted a soft beige or white, with gold shelving and matching hangers to complement the soft color scheme.

Known for her own range of designer goods and stylish pieces, it’s no surprise that Molly-Mae outfits her daughter’s wardrobe in the same style.