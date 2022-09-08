Molly-Mae Hague gives a glimpse at the lavish master suite of her £4million home

Molly-Mae Hague has given fans a peek into the bedroom of her lavish £3.5million Cheshire mansion.

The former Love Island star, 23, took to Instagram on Thursday to share some snaps of the suite she will be sharing with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, as the final touches were put to the renovation of the couple’s home.

You could see her posing with her arm in the air as she took a photo of herself in the mirror, with the expansive floor space visible behind her, as the television personality wrote, ‘I can’t believe we can sleep in our room. bedroom soon. It’s been a while!!!!’

The influencer shared a photo of the room from a different angle on her Instagram Stories, noting that the floors had yet to be laid.

She wrote: ‘The carpets are coming tomorrow. I think I could cry.’

The room was decorated with cream-colored walls, with bright spots in the ceiling illuminating the space.

The reality star also posted a photo of a huge television mounted in the wall, with Molly-Mae telling her followers that a cozy fireplace would be installed under the device.

Finally, she posted a photo of the black double doors leading to the master bedroom, while Molly-Mae wrote, “Okay, they need a VERY good cleaning, but the orange blankets are off our bedroom doors.”

Molly-Mae got the keys to her 6-bedroom home earlier this year and began organizing renovations, opting for marble floors and gold finishes.

The influencer previously took to the YouTube channel to give a tour of the house and told her fans she wanted to give them an update on the progress of the house, with Molly-Mae admitting that things are moving very slowly.

Despite living on a construction site with practically no furniture, Molly enthusiastically cared about the house and shared a look at the work done.

She said, ‘I’ve never led you around the house like this before, this is really weird.

“I want it to feel so wonderful and homey, and I know it will soon.”

During the tour, Molly-Mae showed off the wide open spaces with its marble floors and expansive living rooms, both of which have nothing but a TV and half a large gray couch split in half.

The blonde beauty also showed off her dining space and a spot for a specially commissioned LED piece that she’s planning for Tommy as a surprise.

As she walked through the house, showing a glimpse of her yard, Molly-Mae then proudly said, “Here’s a little sneak peek of our downstairs bathroom.”

She went on; “We actually have a secret door, like a hatch. See this little crack in the wood? You push on this wood and it becomes the downstairs bathroom.’

The star had previously taken out the “loud tropical-themed wallpaper” and replaced it with a more neutral paper, but the “perfectionist” admitted she wasn’t completely happy with the look.

She said: ‘I didn’t realize this wallpaper comes in quite small sheets… you can see the grout, it’s the first thing I noticed when I walked in here.

“I’m a perfectionist…it’s a stunner in your eye line because the wallpaper is so ordinary that you see it.”

The bathroom was decorated with gold faucets, towel rails, and other matching fixtures, coordinated with other gold items such as light fixtures around the house.

It comes after Molly-Mae’s boyfriend Tommy revealed last week that he plans to propose to his girlfriend “very soon.”

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director.

As he was catching up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy, “When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time.

His response was, “It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon.”

Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019, the pair surpassing expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and things have been getting better ever since.