Molly-Mae Hague cuts a casual figure in a cosy grey tracksuit as she grabs an iced tea

Molly-Mae Hague can be seen for the first time since images surfaced of her boyfriend Tommy Fury kicking a man.

The Love Island star and PLT creative director, 23, was seen grabbing an iced tea with a friend in Manchester on Friday, days after footage showed her beau involved in a raucous 4am with a man alleged to be his older brother is Roman.

Bystanders claimed Tommy “screamed” at his brother, but sources claim the siblings were just playing.

Dropping her glamorous PLT looks, Molly-Mae slipped into the cozy matching gray tracksuit while walking into Starbucks on Friday with a friend in Manchester.

The influencer completed her look with khaki green sliders and an oversized black handbag as she carried her drink out of the store.

It’s the first time Molly-Mae has been seen since footage surfaced of her beautiful Tommy appearing to be punching on a night out in Manchester.

In the clip obtained by The sunBoxer Tommy was able to be stopped by a third man after throwing several punches at Roman during the altercation.

An onlooker told the publication: ‘We were going on vacation and our friend picked us up around 4am.

“After we put our bags in the trunk, we wanted to drive away and then we saw Tommy topless. He yelled at his brother and that’s how we noticed him.’

However, an insider insisted on the publication: “They weren’t sitting in a row and were just messing around — he’s close to his brother and Tommy can fight — if he meant it, you’d see it in the video.”

MailOnline has reached out to Tommy Fury’s representatives for comment.

Roman became a professional boxer in September 2020, making him the ninth person to turn pro in the Gypsy King’s family.

At the time, his famous older brother Tyson Fury told: iFL TV: ‘Just sign him’ [Roman] now, he’s 23 years old, he’s an aspiring cruiserweight champion of the future,” Tyson told me iFL TV.

‘Southpaw, tall, six feet, in good condition. We’re going to try to get him – when boxing starts again – maybe four or five fights in the boxing season and keep him busy for years to come.”